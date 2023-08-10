Coffee Talk
Catlin Public Library’s weekly “Coffee Talk” social hours begin at 10 a.m. with snacks provided and engaging programs for adults outside in the Book Cover pavilion when possible.
The Aug. 16 Coffee Talk will feature the Harden Ranch to talk about their bison. University of Illinois Extension Office’s Emily Harmon will be at the Aug. 23 social hour with a “Don’t Go It Alone” program. Bethany the comfort dog and Mike Klepp will be at the Aug. 30 event.
Back to school book sale
Hoopeston Public Library will kick of their Back to School Book Sale on Monday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. in the lower level meeting room.
This sale will include a large assortment of children’s youth and adult books – many in like new condition – along with DVDs and other surprises.
Everything will be priced by donations. Bags will be provided, or feel free to bring your own.
The sale will be open during regular library hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The sale will run while supplies last.
Library book sale ongoing
The St. Joseph Township-Swearingen Memorial Library is holding its Summer Used Book Sale until Thursday, Aug. 24.
All items are for sale by donation. There will be adult fiction, non-fiction, mysteries, science fiction, fantasy, horror, romance, adventure, biographies, crafts and cookbooks as well as children’s fiction, non-fiction and picture books. There may also be DVDs, music CDs, audiobooks and large print books.
The sale will run during normal library hours, which are Mondays 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesdays 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Please call to set up a time to bring in donations for the book sale. No donations will be accepted after Aug. 15. For more information please call 217-469-2159.
