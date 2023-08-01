Taps on Tuesday
This week’s Taps on Tuesday will be held under the shade tree at the Vermilion County War Museum this week. The program starts at 6 p.m., and following a brief program, Taps will sound in honor of our veterans.
Next week’s program will also be at the Museum, then the Aug. 15 program will be at Spring Hill Cemetery focusing on another of our forgotten heroes of Vermilion County.
Kiwanis meeting Thursday
The Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will meet for its weekly lunch meeting at noon on Thursday at the VFW, 8 Pine St.
This week’s speaker is to be announced.
Anyone who is interested in helping to serve the community and children around the world are welcome to join the club. Applications will be available at Thursday’s meeting.
Road closure
The city of Danville announced a complete roadway closure at the intersection of Sager Street and South Washington Avenue.
A contractor will be removing and replacing the pavement and existing storm sewers to upgrade the intersection.
Work is scheduled to be complete by the end of September. Signage will be in place and motorists should plan accordingly and choose alternate routes.
Afternoon at the movies
Westville Public Library will have its “Wednesday Afternoon at the Movies” at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
This month’s movie will be “Sully” starring Tom Hanks. Light refreshments will be served.
People can also stop in to see the painted rock snakes, Rocky and Rockette, at the library. In honor of Westville’s Sesquicentennial Celebration, the community has been asked to help Rocky and Rockette grow to 150 rocks long. The public is encouraged to add a painted rock to either snake, located in front of the library.
This project was initiated and organized by Friends of the Westville Library.
For more information, call the library at 217-267-3170.
