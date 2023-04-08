Men’s golf
Harrison Park Men’s Golf Association’s first monthly event is scheduled for Saturday, April 22. Shotgun starts at 9 a.m.
Enjoy the game with a group that loves the game of golf. Meet new friends, participate in events and be a part of growing the game.
The MGA has monthly events and contributes to a scholarship fund. For questions, see Jim Depratt in the pro shop.
Women’s day service planned
The Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church will host a women’s day worship service at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 at the church, 503 N. Jackson St.
Special guest speakers will include Rev. Brenda Brown, First Lady P.J. Bourn of Battle Focus Ministries and co-pastor Wendy Hargrove of Word of Life ministries.
The theme is “The Holy Trinity: The Blood Still Works.”
Those who attend are asked to wear something red.
Social luncheon coming up
Bismarck and surrounding area residents are invited to a social luncheon at Ela’s Eatery, 1111 E. Voorhees St., Danville, on April 18 at 11:30 a.m.
This is a new organization being formed to promote community fellowship. Everyone is welcome to join in the lunch of this new opportunity to strengthen and bond as small eastern Illinois communities.
For more information, call 217-446-8087 or 217-759-7517.
Alumni banquet
The Georgetown Ridge Farm Alumni Association, the class of 1998 and the class of 2023 will host the alumni banquet on Saturday, May 27 at the Beef House Banquet Center.
Social hour begins at 5 p.m. CDT, with dinner at 6 p.m. CDT and a program to follow. The class of 1973 will be honored.
Tickets are $25 for general admission and can be purchased at Longview Bank and Trust in Georgetown or from Lori Startwalt, alumni chairman. Tickets will be $30 at the door.
Call 217-799-6279, email lls48radtech@gmail.com or send a check to 411 S. Main St., Georgetown, IL 61846. Checks can be made out to GRHS Alumni Association.
