Business After Hours
Vermilion Advantage’s monthly Business After Hours event will be held at Wolf Creek Golf Club, 2521 Perrysville Road, on April 13 from 5 to 7 p.m.
A $10 fee will include appetizers and one drink ticket. Those who bring their business cards will be entered into a drawing.
RSVP to Nicole Van Hyfte at nvanhyfte@vermilionadvantage.com.
Kindergarten pre-registration
Bismarck-Henning Elementary School will hold kindergarten pre-registration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily from April 17 through April 21 in the school’s main office.
State law requires children to be five years old on or before Sept. 1 to enter kindergarten.
To pre-register for the 2023-2024 academic year, parents/guardians will need to provide a certified copy of the child’s birth certificate, two documents to prove residency and copies of immunizations and physical forms.
All kindergarten students must have current physicals, eye exams and dental exams (or a date for the appointment) before registration in August.
Parents/guardians will also need to sign up for kindergarten screening, as students must be screened before they are placed in a classroom. Screening will take place May 15-17.
Labor Day celebrations planned
The Westville Lions Club announced the entertainment lined up for its 112th Westville Labor Day Celebration.
Country music artist Tracy Lawrence will headline the celebration on Sept. 2. Murphy 500 will open for Lawrence.
The show will start at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 and gates will open at 5 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now at www.westvillelionsclub.net. General admission tickets are $10 and party pit tickets (the section closest to the stage) are $25. Ticket costs will increase the day of the show.
