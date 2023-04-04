Kiwanis meeting Thursday
The Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will hold its weekly lunch meeting at noon on Thursday at the VFW, 8 Pine St.
Vermilion Advantage’s Nicole Van Hyfte will speak to the club this week.
Anyone who is interested in helping to serve the community and children around the world is welcome to join the club. Applications will be available at Thursday’s meeting.
Library hosting events
Danville Public Library will host a genealogy research informational session from 1-2:30 p.m. on April 10 in the second floor conference room of the library, 319 N. Vermilion St, to offer insight on available resources at the library.
On April 15, the library will host a storytime with local author Keoria Mayfield, who will read her debut book, “I Love My Mommy,” at 1 p.m. in the first floor meeting room. Mayfield’s book will be available for cash-only purchase as well.
Library book sale
The St. Joseph Township-Swearingen Memorial Library, 201 N. Third St., St. Joseph, will hold its spring used book sale May 1 through May 25.
The sale will be during normal library hours: 1-8 p.m. Monday; 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Tuesday; 1-6 p.m. Wednesday; 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
Items for sale are by donation. There will be adult fiction, non-fiction, mysteries, science fiction, fantasy, horror, romance, adventure, biographies, crafts and cookbooks as well as children’s fiction, non-fiction and picture books.
There may also be DVDs, music CDs, audiobooks and large print books.
Call to set up a time to bring in donations for the book sale. No donations will be accepted after May 15. For more information, call 217-469-2159.
