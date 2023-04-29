Electronics collection
Vermilion County residents can properly dispose of certain electronics from 9 to 11 a.m. on May 13 at Danville Area Community College, 2000 E. Main St.
There will be a limit of seven items per vehicle. Proof of residency must be provided at drop off.
Visit vchd.org or call 217-431-2662, ext. 5 for more details on which electronics will be accepted.
Free kids’ career camp
Vermilion Vocational Education System presents a one week, hands-on, free summer camp for kids entering sixth through eighth grades from 8:30 to 11 a.m. June 12-16 at the Danville Area Community College Bremer Conference Center.
Participants will explore and gain an understanding of the working world and different career opportunities available.
Each child will receive a free T-shirt as well.
Space is limited and registration ends May 22. Call 217-443-8743 to register.
Concert Sunday
The Gospel Servants Quartet will perform a concert at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at Bismarck First Church of Christ, 100 Maiden Lane.
Library crafting
Hoopeston Public Library, 110 N. Fourth St., will host its free monthly adult crafting session at 1 p.m. on May 15.
All materials will be provided and participants will be guided to create a painted gnome planter.
Space is limited and advance signup is required. Call the library at 217-283-6711 or stop in no later than Friday, May 5 to sign up.
Library events
Westville Public Library, 233 S. State St., will host a flower themed preschool program on May 3 beginning at 10 a.m.
Miss Jennifer will have story time, crafts and snack time. Call 217-267-3170 to register your child.
The library will also host “Wednesday Afternoon at the Movies” at 2 p.m. on May 3. This month’s movie will be “Top Gun: Maverick” starring Tom Cruise. Refreshments will be served.
