Free concert Sunday
Doc Ashton and the Root Canals will perform a free concert starting at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N. Vermilion St.
The public is invited to attend.
Special meeting next week
Danville School District 118 will hold a meeting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2 at the Jackson Administration Building, 516 N. Jackson St., to discuss the district’s plan for providing special education services to students with disabilities who attend private schools and home schools within the district for the 2023-2024 school year.
If you are a parent of a home schooled student who has been or may be identified with a disability and you reside within the boundaries of Danville School District 118, you are urged to attend.
If you have further questions pertaining to this meeting please contact Molly Bailey, Director of Special Education, at 217-444-1080 or via email at baileym@danville118.org.
Town rummage coming up
The Catlin Historical Society is sponsoring a citywide rummage sale on Saturday June 3.
To have your sale listed on the city map a $5 fee is to be paid at sign-up.
Forms for sign-up will be available at the Museum, Post Office, Village Hall, Floral-n-Flair, and Catlin Library. The museum will place advertising for you in the area newspapers and posters throughout neighboring towns.
The museum will accept donations to their sale beginning May 3 with the proceeds going to the Catlin Historical Society. No building materials, mattresses or large items will be accepted, if questionable please call the museum.
The deadline for sign-up forms and rummage donation is June 1. Maps will be available on sale morning at 7 a.m. at the museum. For more information, call 217-427-5766 or 217-427-5428.
