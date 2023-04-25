Kiwanis meeting
The Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will meet at noon on Thursday at the VFW, 8 Pine St., for its weekly lunch meeting.
This week’s speaker will be Chantal Savage, director of adult education and literacy at Danville Area Community College.
Anyone who is interested in helping serve the community and children around the world are welcome to join the club. Applications will be available at Thursday’s meeting.
Spring bird migration program
The Middlefork Chapter of the Illinois Audubon Society invites the public to join them for a Bird Identification Program with Matthew Hayes from the Illinois Audubon Society on Saturday at the Kennekuk Education Center, Kennekuk County Park.
Beginning with a guided walk at 9 a.m., Hayes will help identify spring warblers and other common Midwest spring migrants; followed by an in-classroom presentation at 10 a.m.
Please bring your binoculars for the walk. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, please call the Kennekuk Office a 217-442-1691.
Master Gardener plant sale
The Vermilion County Master Gardeners will host the third annual plant sale from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at the herb garden in Kennekuk County Park.
Master Gardener herb garden volunteers care for the gardens at Bunker Hill Historic Area, and will have lots of herb plants along with other perennials potted up and ready for your garden. All proceeds to benefit the Kennekuk Herb Garden.
New this year will be Mark Willard’s Famous Grilled Pork Burgers. Purchase a pork burger sandwich, condiments, chips and drink for $8. Carry out available. Cash only payment. All proceeds from the sale of the pork burgers will go toward the restoration of the Bunker Hill herb garden shed.
Sunday Bingo
The local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 728, 8 Pine St., hosts family bingo every Sunday.
Doors open at noon with bingo promptly at 2 p.m. Adults with participating children are welcome, must be 18 years of age to play.
A Sunday lunch special and a variety of sandwiches and snack foods are available. The VFW bar is open for purchase of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
All cards and dabbers are available for purchase.
More information can be found of the VFW Facebook page.
Everyone is welcome.
