Art League fundraiser
Danville Gardens will donate 20 percent of purchases made from 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday, April 24 to the Danville Art League.
Customers must let Danville Gardens know at the time of purchase that the purchase is for the Art League fundraiser. Gift card purchases during this time will go toward the fundraiser as well.
The Art League is open Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. An appointment can also be made by calling the Art League at 217-442-9264 and leaving a contact number.
Riverfront updates
Carle Danville on Fairchild and Carle Danville on Vermilion are moving clinical departments to the now open Danville Medical Office Center at the Riverfront.
Carle Danville on Vermilion’s Oncology, Oncology Pharmacy and Laboratory departments will open at the Riverfront on April 24.
All of Carle Danville on Fairchild’s departments have officially moved to their new home at The Riverfront. Patients can speak with their healthcare provider to confirm which location their future appointments will take place.
For more information and the latest information about upcoming Carle Danville on Vermilion moving dates, visit Carle.org or call (217) 431-7600.
Special meeting in May
Danville School District 118 will hold a meeting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2 at the Jackson Administration Building, 516 N. Jackson St., to discuss the district’s plan for providing special education services to students with disabilities who attend private schools and home schools within the district for the 2023-2024 school year.
If you are a parent of a home schooled student who has been or may be identified with a disability and you reside within the boundaries of Danville School District 118, you are urged to attend.
If you have further questions pertaining to this meeting please contact Molly Bailey, Director of Special Education, at 217-444-1080 or via email at baileym@danville118.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.