DACC open house
The Danville Area Community College Business and Technology Division will host an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. today at the Technology Center Building.
The public is invited to see DACC’s Tech Center, including computer programming, robotics, automotive, welding, wind technology, information systems and more.
For more information, call the Business and Technology Division at 217-443-8787.
Mental health awareness
Danville Area Community College’s Community Education is hosting a series on mental health with Dr. Jonathon Wade at the presenter on Friday in the Bremer Conference Center.
Coffee, social hour and snacks will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, with the presentation from 10 to 11 a.m.
The workshop, “Understanding Trauma,” will feature a panel discussion with Laura Reed-Sallee, Eric Cisney and Sasha Powell.
Everyone is welcome to attend. Register online at https://dacccommunityed.coursestorm.com/category/dr-wade-s-mental-health-workshops.
For more information, call 217-554-1667.
‘Food Fore Golf’
The opening 2023 MGA/LGA event to benefit local food pantries will be held at Turtle Run Golf Course on Saturday.
Open to members and non-members, make your own four-person scramble team.
Bring six cans of food and receive a discounted entry fee to the event.
Combo, silver and gold tees will be used.
Art League fundraiser
Danville Gardens will donate 20 percent of purchases made from 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday, April 24 to the Danville Art League.
Customers must let Danville Gardens know at the time of purchase that the purchase is for the Art League fundraiser. Gift card purchases during this time will go toward the fundraiser as well.
The Art League is open Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. An appointment can also be made by calling the Art League at 217-442-9264 and leaving a contact number.
