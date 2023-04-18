No meeting this week
The Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will not meet for its usual lunch meeting Thursday, as the club will celebrate its third annual Day of Giving.
Bring a visitor to the Danville First Church of the Nazarene, 2212 N. Vermilion St., to celebrate. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 6 p.m.
Light refreshments will be provided. Anyone who is interested in helping to serve the community and children around the world are invited to join the Kiwanis. Applications will be available Thursday.
Mayor to speak at Liberty Village
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. will be the guest of honor at Liberty Village of Danville on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Williams will speak to guests about his vision for the future, give updates on current projects and answer any questions regarding the city of Danville.
The public is invited to attend at Liberty Estates, 3220 Independence Drive. Breakfast will be provided.
Prescription disposals Saturday
Danville Police Department and Rosecrance will honor National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon in the east side parking lot of the Public Safety Building, 2 South St.
The Danville Police Department will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps or illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.
This event helps local residents easily rid their homes of unneeded medications—those that are old, unwanted or expired—that too often become a gateway to addiction.
Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide.
Organization to meet
Lakeview Alumni Organization will meet at noon on April 28 at the Lakeview College of Nursing.
The group will work on the annual newsletter.
