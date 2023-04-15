VA event begins Monday
VA Illiana is hosting a kickoff event for VA2K, a month-long national event to support homeless veterans through donations and promote healthy living.
The kickoff event, donation goal unveiling and resources table for homeless veterans will begin at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 17 at the Danville VA Medical Center, 1900 E. Main St.
Masks are required while in VA Illiana buildings.
Airport meeting Tuesday
Vermilion Regional Airport Authority Board will meet at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Action items on the agenda voting on approving an office manager hire; appointing an authorized IMRF agent; approving bank signors; approving bid specs for: airfield crack routing, filling and sealing, fueling apron repair and striping, airfield painting and striping, and a Taxiway A connector; and approving to consider trading the current trailer for one to enable easy loading.
The board will also hear a treasurer’s report and manger’s report.
Gospel sing
Morey Chapel Church of Christ, 19194 E. 1100 N. Road, will welcome the Highway 341 band from Wallace, Ind. at 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 at the church.
Gospel sing events offer free admission. A carry-in dinner will follow.
The church’s May gospel sing will welcome the Farris family from the Georgetown area.
Annual fundraiser coming up
The Children’s Dyslexia Center of East Central Illinois will have their annual chicken and noodle dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 24 at the Masonic Temple, 109 W. North St.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 2 to 6. Dine in, carry out and delivery meals will be available.
This dinner serves as one of the organization’s major fundraisers for the year. Proceeds help provide students with dyslexia in grades 1-12 with two hours of tutoring per week at no cost to the parents.
