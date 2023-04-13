VFW events
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 278, 8 Pine St., will serve fish filet dinners and Bill’s seafood chowder every Friday from 5-8 p.m.
Dine in and carryout will be available. The VFW bar is open for purchase of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
The VFW will also serve its monthly Breakfast with Bill on Saturday.
The menu includes eggs, sausage, pancakes and biscuits and gravy. Coffee, milk and juice are included. Carry out is available.
Beginner drone course Saturday
The Danville Area Community College Technology Division is holding a one-day course on beginner drone usage from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Cost is $50. The course will be taught by DACC’s Brandy Marron, Associate Professor, Agriculture, Business & Technology Division.
The use of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) has increased rapidly in various industries such as law enforcement, film and agriculture. This one-day course will cover drones and the technology of operation.
Students will spend the morning learning FAA regulations in preparation for the Part 107 exam to be taken at an FAA testing facility. The afternoon portion will include hands-on experiences with multiple drones including the DroneDeploy software that is used in many industries.
The first four hours will be spent in the classroom learning about the rules, regulations, and flying basics. The final two hours will be spent practicing flying the drone. Drones will be provided.
Register by calling 217-554-1667 or email bmarron@dacc.edu.
Special meeting in May
Danville School District 118 will hold a meeting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2 at the Jackson Administration Building, 516 N. Jackson St., to discuss the district’s plan for providing special education services to students with disabilities who attend private schools and home schools within the district for the 2023-2024 school year.
If you are a parent of a home schooled student who has been or may be identified with a disability and you reside within the boundaries of Danville School District 118, you are urged to attend.
If you have further questions pertaining to this meeting please contact Molly Bailey, Director of Special Education, at 217-444-1080 or via email at baileym@danville118.org.
