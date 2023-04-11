Kiwanis meeting Thursday
The Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will have its weekly lunch meeting at noon on Thursday at the VFW, 8 Pine St.
Pastor Mark Keyser will be this week’s speaker.
Anyone who is interested in helping to serve the community and children around the world is welcome to join the club. Applications will be available at Thursday’s meeting.
Vermilion Valley Quilters
The monthly Vermilion Valley Quilters will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18 at the American Legion Post 210, 201 Prospect Place.
Meeting canceled
The Vermilion County Conservation District Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for April 19 has been canceled.
Vermilion County Conservation District Executive Director Jamie Pasquale has determined there are no items of business to discuss.
The next meeting is scheduled for May 17 at 4:30 p.m. at Kennekuk County Park, where a public hearing is scheduled for Ordinance No. 164, Budget and Appropriations Ordinance for 2023-2024 Fiscal Year.
Men’s golf
Harrison Park Men’s Golf Association’s first monthly event is scheduled for Saturday, April 22. Shotgun starts at 9 a.m.
Enjoy the game with a group that loves the game of golf. Meet new friends, participate in events and be a part of growing the game.
The MGA has monthly events and contributes to a scholarship fund. For questions, see Jim Depratt in the pro shop.
Social luncheon coming up
Bismarck and surrounding area residents are invited to a social luncheon at Ela’s Eatery, 1111 E. Voorhees St., Danville, on April 18 at 11:30 a.m.
This is a new organization being formed to promote community fellowship. Everyone is welcome to join in the lunch of this new opportunity to strengthen and bond as small eastern Illinois communities.
For more information, call 217-446-8087 or 217-759-7517.
