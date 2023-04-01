Volunteer Fair, art exhibit Sunday
The Vermilion County Conservation District will host a Volunteer Fair from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday at the Kennekuk Environmental Education Center in Kennekuk County Park.
The event is for those interested in learning how to become a volunteer at Kennekuk County Park, Forest Glen Preserve, Heron County Park, Lake Vermilion and the Kickapoo Rail Trail.
The VCCD utilizes volunteers to staff various buildings at the parks, report on the conditions of the hiking trails and assist with special events and programs.
VCCD staff will be available at the Volunteer Fair to explain the volunteer roles and answer questions.
If you are not able to attend the Volunteer Fair on Sunday but are interested in becoming a volunteer, or if you have questions, call 217-442-1691 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
There will also be an art exhibit reception at the same time for John and Bonnie Bodensteiner’s “Inspiration” collection.
At the reception, visitors will have an opportunity to visit with John and Bonnie and ask questions about their multi-media art. Exhibit items will be available for purchase.
After the exhibit reception, Bonnie’s work will remain on the walls of the Kennekuk Education Center through the summer.
Surgery center open Monday
Carle Danville on Fairchild and Carle Danville on Vermilion are moving clinical departments to the now open Danville Medical Office Center at the Riverfront.
Carle Danville on Vermilion’s Ambulatory Surgery Center will open at the Riverfront Monday.
All of Carle Danville on Fairchild’s departments have officially moved to the Riverfront. Patients can speak with their healthcare provider to confirm which location their future appointments will take place.
For more information and the latest information about upcoming moving dates for Carle Fairchild and Vermilion locations, visit Carle.org or call (217) 431-7600.
School open house Tuesday
Schlarman Academy will hold a Preschool/Kindergarten Open House on Tuesday April 4, 2023 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Schlarman Academy South Campus, 1307 N. Walnut St.
Schlarman Academy has 3- and 4-year-old preschool classrooms. For more information, call (217) 442-3880.
