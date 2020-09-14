DANVILLE

Legion closed

The Curtis G. Redden American Legion Post 210 will be closed this week for deep cleaning and will reopen Saturday, Sept. 19. Breakfast will be served from 8:15-11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 21.

Lions Club meets

Lions District Governor Bill Wallpe will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon Thursday, Sept. 17, at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.

Late-start classes

Registration for late-start classes at Danville Area Community College is in progress now. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The majority of late-start classes begin Sept. 21 and Oct. 19.

Check out DACC’s website at www.dacc.edu/schedules/ for a complete list of late-start classes.

Classes and labs will be offered in-person with limited class size. Some classes will be offered in a modified hybrid to ensure social distancing. Totally online courses are also available.

Special incentives include: classes that are totally online are 50% off tuition and students who register for at least 15 credits will receive a $500 tuition waiver

Stop in or call 443-8750 to register.

Lunch Bunch meets

The class of 1959 Lunch Bunch will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Jocko’s.

Bring cleaning supplies and personal care items to donate.

Tags

Recommended for you