DANVILLE
DATS panel to meet
Danville Area Transportation Study Technical Committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, via Zoom.
Public comments will be taken in advance and will be read at the meeting. Call 431-2384 or email scole@cityofdanville.org
Library offerings
The Danville Public Library is offering an hour of meditation at 10 a.m. Fridays and a free Pilates session at 4 p.m. Fridays, both in the first-floor meeting room.
Both are for ages 18 and over. Face masks are required for all patrons. Class size is limited. For meditation, go to tinyurl.com/DPL-Meditate or call 477-5226.
For Pilates, yoga/Pilates mat required. Call 477-5223, ext. 121, or visit tinyurl.com/DPL-Pilates
Meeting canceled
The Vermilion County Retired Teachers Association will not have its quarterly meeting on Friday, Sept. 4, due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions. This organization is open to all Vermilion County retirees.
For more information, contact Connie Damery at conniew3548@hotmail.com.
Reunion canceled
The 2020 annual reunion for the Wilcoxen descendants, originally set for Sunday, has been rescheduled to Sept. 5, 2021, at Forest Glen Park with the same hosts.
WESTVILLE
Preschool crafts
Take-and-go packets for preschoolers are available at the front desk at the Westville Public Library. Register by calling 267-3170 so the number of packets needed will be ready.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.