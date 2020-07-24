DANVILLE
Band to play
Doc Ashton and the Root Canals will perform at 6 tonight at Lincoln Park. The concert also will be broadcast on WITY 980 and 99.5.
County panel meets
The Vermilion County Board’s Judicial & Rules Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St.
Meeting set
The Vermilion County Metropolitan Exposition Auditorium and Office Building Authority meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the David S. Palmer Arena.
COVID tests
The Vermilion County Health Department will offer free drive-thru/walk-up COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Today, Danville Area Community College, and Sunday, Health Department, 200 S. College St. No appointment needed.
ATTICA, Ind.
School board meeting
The Attica Consolidated School Corporation board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. EDT Monday. An executive session will immediately follow to discuss the job performance evaluation of individual employees.
VEEDERSBURG, Ind.
Council meeting
The Town Council of Veedersburg will hold an executive session at 5 p.m. EDT Tuesday for discussion of confidential records. This meeting will be held at the Town Municipal Building, 100 S. Main St.
LOTTERIES
Illinois lottery (Friday)
Pick Three Midday:
Pick Three Evening:
Pick Four Midday:
Pick Four Evening:
Lucky Day:
Lucky Day:
Lotto jackpot:
Indiana Lottery (Friday)
Daily Three Midday:
Daily Three Evening:
Daily Four Midday:
Daily Four Evening:
Cash 5:
Lotto jackpot:
Powerball jackpot:
Mega Million (Friday)
Mega Millions:
Mega Ball: 24
Jackpot:
