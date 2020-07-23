DANVILLE
Band to perform
The Danville Municipal Band will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Park.
The band has added a date to make up for the canceled performance due to bad weather last weekend. The final performance of the season will be 7 p.m. Aug. 2 at the park.
Craft of Coaching
Danville Area Community College’s Corporate Education is offering “The Craft of Coaching” from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29 and 30 at the DACC Bremer Conference Center. This interactive training course designed to help supervisors and managers pivot from having the answers to empowering their employees to find the answers. Topics include empowerment coaching, development coaching and performance coaching.
Cost is $299 per person. Lunch provided. To reserve a seat, email bwoodworth@dacc.edu or syates@dacc.edu
Diggles to perform
Morey Chapel Church of Christ, 19194 E. 1100 N. Rd, Danville, will host The Diggles Family from Lexington, Ky., at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. COVID-19 restrictions apply with masks required for entry.
After the sing, a meal will be provided by Morey Chapel. No carry-in food.
Call 799-7592 with questions.
POTOMAC
Boil order lifted
A boil order has been lifted for the northeast section of Potomac, including Vermilion, Grant, May streets and Lane Street from State to North Street.
