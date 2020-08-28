WESTVILLE
Library to show ‘Judy’
Wednesday Afternoon at the Movies will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Westville Public Library, 233 S. State. The feature will be “Judy,” starring Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland.
Call the library at 267-3170 to reserve your seat for this film as the number of patrons must be limited due to social distancing requirements.
HOOPESTON
Programs offered
Children and adults may join Janell Sechriest in a new private Hoopeston Public Library Facebook group, HPListen & Learn, for weekly video stories and crafts, biweekly science projects and other activities to do at home.
Parents or other adult caregivers must first “like” the Hoopeston Public Library page on Facebook, and then request to join the group. Weekly story/craft programs for ages 2-6 will be posted in the private group beginning Sept. 8.
Craft kits to go along with each story will be available for pickup in the Children’s Room one week in advance, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1.
POTOMAC
Breakfast served
The Harry Carpenter American Legion Post 428 will have a buffet breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept.5, at the Legion, 101 N. Grant.
