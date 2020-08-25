DANVILLE
Lakeview seeks comments
Lakeview College of Nursing is seeking comments regarding the program's qualifications for accreditation in preparation for evaluation by its national accrediting agency.
The public may submit comments about Lakeview College of Nursing to: Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), thirdpartycomments@ccneaccreditation.org
All comments must be written in English, consistent with CCNE's policy on Conduct of Business in English. All comments must be received by Sept. 14.
ROSSVILLE
Green reunion set
The 136th Green reunion will be held Sept. 13 at Christman Park in Rossville.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no carry-in dinner. However, you may come to the shelter between noon and 1 p.m. to sign the register and have your picture taken by the Green Reunion sign.
This will keep the family in compliance for holding the title of longest-standing reunion in Illinois. Wear a mask and maintain social distance.
ST. JOSEPH
Reading logs due
If you got reading log sheets from the St. Joseph Township-Swearingen Memorial Library, it's time to turn them in. The last day to turn in sheets and be part of the grand prize drawings (kids, teens, adults) is Aug. 31.
