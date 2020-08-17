DANVILLE
United Way help
In partnership with United Way of Danville Area, any Vermilion County resident struggling to pay housing, utility or medical expenses can call Marcus Johnson at the Springfield Urban League for assistance this week, (217) 789-0830. No amount is too large.
Lions Club speaker
Major Jason Pollom of the Salvation Army will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon Thursday, Aug. 20, at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
DANVILLE
Sewer repairs
The City of Danville announces that sewer repairs at Voorhees and Gilbert streets are under way and are scheduled to be completed by Friday, Aug. 21. This work is tentatively scheduled, weather permitting.
The westbound lane of Voorhees from Oak to Gilbert will be closed. The northbound lane of Gilbert north of the intersection of Voorhees and Gilbert also will be closed. Motorists will be unable to travel north from the intersection.
This closure will affect motorists traveling in all directions. Stay attentive to signage to navigate around this closure.
For more information, call David Ruwe at 431-2395.
VEEDERSBURG, IND.
Executive session
The school board of the Southeast Fountain School Corporation will have an executive session at 6:30 EDT Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the school administration offices, 744 E. Highway 136. The board will discuss employee work performance.
