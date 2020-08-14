DANVILLE
GED test prep
Enrollment for High School Equivalency/GED test prep courses is open at Danville Area Community College. Adult education fall classes will be held on the DACC campus, online/virtual and at the Danville Housing Authority. These classes are free.
On-campus classes for GED test prep begin Aug. 24, and are held Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. A second GED class will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon in Prairie Hall at DACC.
Online/Virtual High School Equivalency/GED test prep class begins Aug. 24 and is held Mondays and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. with mandatory Zoom meetings. A specific reading level is needed for enrollment. Online classes require four to six hours of independent work weekly.
Registration and placement testing is held in Prairie Hall from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
Call 443-8782 or visit the Adult Education Department in Prairie Hall, Room 119.
Parade canceled
Due to rising Covid-19 cases in the area, the city of Danville has decided to cancel this year’s Labor Day Parade.
POTOMAC
Festival canceled
The 2020 Artesian Fall Festival, set for Aug. 20-23, has been canceled for this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.