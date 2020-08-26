Selection committee members will meet today to discuss how they will move forward in hiring Vermilion Advantage’s next President and Chief Executive Officer.
Dan Laughner is leading the screening committee,” said Vermilion Advantage Board Chairman Dr. Stephen Nacco.
Laughner, also on Vermilion Advantage’s executive committee, is vice president at First Financial Bank.
The board is working with Smart Solutions Group of West Des Moines, Iowa, which advertised the open position.
Nacco said Smart Solutions is going through the candidates to make sure they meet the minimum requirements for the position.
He says under 10 candidates are expected to go through the first round of Zoom, online, interviews in the next week or so, with 14 members of the Vermilion Advantage board.
Three final candidates are expected to be recommended for in-person interviews with Vermilion Advantage board officers, the executive committee, including Nacco, 1st Vice Chairwoman Linda Darby-Dowers, CEO of Trigard/Greenwood Inc.; and Vice Chair Deanna Witzel, co-owner of DND Witzel Enterprises (McDonald’s). The final selection group conducting the interviews also will include Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. and Vermilion County Board Chairman Larry Baughn.
Nacco said they aren’t in a rush to hire someone in the middle of a pandemic, but they also don’t want to lose good candidates.
“We’re in the process. It looks like it’s going well,” Nacco said.
One of the candidates for the position is Interim Vermilion Advantage President and CEO Tinisha Spain.
Spain, who had been director of business development, started serving in the interim in February after President and CEO Vicki Haugen died. Haugen was Vermilion County’s economic development leader for 38 years.
Spain started with Vermilion Advantage in March 2013 as special projects coordinator.
According to the job description: the president/CEO is responsible for developing, recommending, promoting and implementing the goals, strategies, policies and programmatic framework for economic development activities in order to promote the economic base and financial stability and for cultivating and promoting a strong and sustainable community with quality jobs and a stable, competitive business environment.
General Responsibilities/Tasks: Under the direction of the president/CEO, Vermilion Advantage serves as the conduit for all inquiries concerning potential industrial development, expansion of area business, and/or matters pertaining to education, culture, housing and economic growth. The president/CEO is charged by the board of directors to collaborate with other agencies responsible for economic growth, including the Convention and Visitors’ Bureau, municipal chambers of commerce throughout the county, the American Job Center, Downtown Danville Inc., Danville Area Community College, Small Business Development Center, school superintendents and the Regional Office of Education, and the Workforce Innovation Board.
On-going Activities:
• Support/attend events and activities.
• Promote Vermilion Advantage through public speaking engagements.
• Achieve the board-established annual goals.
• Lead and manage general strategic planning implementation and leadership of entire organization.
• Serve as the agency’s primary media contact.
• Develop budget and manage staff.
• Provide overall program and services development.
• Raise revenue to support operations.
• Report agency activities to the board and accept board member feedback on direction and goals.
• Manage Workforce Development Community Awareness data collections and community awareness activities.
• Provide oversight for new business development and business recruitment into the region.
• Lead local industrial development.
• Provide oversight for inter-governmental planning.
The scope of work/job description is not intended to be all-inclusive, as other programs or activities may be added through action by the board of directors.
Qualifications
• BS/BA with more than three years experience or an associates degree with 10 or more years equivalent work experience in economic development or chamber of commerce or related field. Additional related training or certifications desirable.
• Knowledge of and experience in non-profit management of chamber of commerce or economic development and their respective programs.
• Graduate of an accredited economic development program or Chamber Institute preferred.
• Proven track record of working and winning new business locations and assisting existing businesses.
• Strong analytical, organizational, financial and motivational skills.
• Ability to prepare and present concise and effective written reports, interpret and administer policy, and design and implement an annual business plan.
• Strong oral and written communication skills.
• Ability to plan, assign and manage the work of volunteer boards and committees.
• Valid driver’s license, and ability to insure.
• Ability to work with business, community and governmental leaders effectively.
• Knowledge of trends, developments and techniques in the field of economic development and non-profit administration.
• Ability to take initiative, work independently and juggle multiple tasks.
• Ability to appropriately handle confidential information.
• Ability to deal with problems and make sound decisions.
The position pays a minimum salary of $90,000 as well as health coverage.
