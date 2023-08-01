Projects and activities to prevent injuries and fatalities while maintaining vital services for Vermilion County residents will be the main topic of discussion at the Vermilion County All Hazards Mitigation Planning Committee meeting to be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17 on the second floor of the Joseph G. Cannon Building, 201 N. Vermilion St.
The committee began work in October 2022 to update the County’s All Hazards Mitigation Plan. This plan details the past severe weather events that have impacted the county and identifies mitigation projects and activities that can be taken before a severe weather event occurs to protect residents and critical services and infrastructure.
“There has been at least $128 million in verified property and crop damages, seven fatalities, and 39 injuries caused by severe weather events in the county,” according to Russell Rudd, Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director. “Obtaining FEMA’s approval of our updated plan will make all of the participants eligible to receive federal grant money for mitigation projects and activities.”
Projects identified by committee members at this meeting will become part of the Vermilion County All Hazards Mitigation Plan. While the committee has provided input on portions of the Plan, the entire Plan will be presented for public review and comment before it is submitted to the state and federal government for approval.
“A public forum will be conducted later this fall for interested persons to review the Plan update and ask questions of Committee Members. A two-week public comment period will be held following the public forum to accommodate interested persons who are unable to attend. We want to make sure that anybody who is interested has an opportunity to review and comment on the draft Plan update,” added Rudd.
Interested persons can submit questions and comments to the committee members or directly to the Vermilion County EMA Office.
