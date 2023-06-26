DANVILLE — Should cannabis dispensaries locate throughout the city, outside of the Lynch Road corridor?
That's a question up for discussion at Tuesday night's Danville City Council Public Services Committee meeting. The committee meets at 6 p.m. at city hall, 17 W. Main St.
City Engineer Sam Cole said the decision is up to the aldermen and public.
"To my knowledge, I think the way it's set up now was very aldermanicly-driven previously," Cole said. "They obviously voted on approving that area."
"It's just going to come down to them (aldermen) and what they, and whether people in the community voice that they want (the dispensaries) expanded everywhere or they don't. It's going to come down to them, the aldermen probably pushing that," he said.
Cole said it's not something city officials, internally, have an opinion on the matter.
"It's really a community choice about you want and where you want it," Cole said.
The issue has come back up as zoning and city officials have voted against two more cannabis dispensary proposals in the Lynch Road area where one dispsensary is open and another will soon be under construction.
In other business Tuesday, the committee will consider: accepting the Assistance to Firefighters Grant and amend the fiscal year 2023-2024 general fund, fire division budget; authorizing a five-year contract extension subscription of FLOCK Safety license plate reader cameras; and authorizing the trade or sale/disposal of unused police vehicles.
