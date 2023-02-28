DANVILLE — As construction on the Golden Nugget Danville casino continues for an expected spring opening, the Danville City Council’s Public Services Committee Tuesday night will act on creating a liquor license classification specifically for the casino.
The committee meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
According to the ordinance to amend Danville City Code Chapter 96 — Intoxicating Liquors, “the city has been informed that the Golden Nugget Danville casino will be applying for a liquor license within the near future seeking authority to sell and serve alcoholic liquors within the casino and a restaurant and a sports bar for consumption on the casino’s premises. Danville City Code Chapter 96, ‘Intoxicating Liquors’ does not provide for a license category for a casino that seeks to apply for a liquor license in order to sell and serve alcoholic liquors for consumption on the casino’s premises.”
“The city council recognizes that it is reasonable for a casino to offer alcoholic liquors for sale and service for consumption on a casino’s premises” and the city will create a classification for this allowance with the council believing this “will promote the general welfare of the community in that such sales will generate income for the city that can and will be used for city projects and services that will benefit the citizens, businesses and visitors of and to the city.”
The new classification will be Class C: “A Class C license shall authorize the sale and service of alcoholic liquors for consumption on the premises of a casino where the owner or operator of such casino holds an owners license or a temporary operating permit issued by the Illinois Gaming Board pursuant to the Illinois Gambling Act (230 ILCS 10/1 et seq.) A Class C license holder may sell or serve alcoholic liquors for consumption on the floor of such casino where gambling games take place as well as in any restaurant and/or bar within the said casino facility that is owned or operated by the holder of an owners license or temporary operating permit. In the event that a person, other than the person who holds an owners license or temporary operating permit, owns or operates a restaurant and/or bar within the casino facility, that other person shall be required to obtain a Class R or a Class A license, as the case may be, as a condition for selling and serving alcoholic liquors for consumption within the said restaurant or bar.”
Days and hours of sale for Class C licenses: 7 a.m. to 4 a.m. Monday through Sunday.
The fee for the liquor license would be $5,000 a year, higher than any other city liquor license fee.
Other definition language added: “CASINO,” “GAMBLING GAME,” “OWNERS LICENSE,” and “TEMPORARY OPERATING PERMIT” shall have the same definitions as those terms are defined in Section 4 of the Illinois Gambling Act (230 ILCS 10/4.
According to Golden Nugget Danville Marketing Director Joanne Green, GND has an event on March 8 for a media sneak preview of the casino and a check presentation.
“We plan to open when we meet the requirements of the Illinois Gaming Board. We hope to meet the requirements and gain their approval before the end of April or the beginning of May,” according to an email from Green.
In other business Tuesday, the committee will consider:
- Approving a $138,082 professional services agreement with GHR Engineers and Associates Inc. of Champaign for HVAC replacement at the public works facility on Voorhees Street. The system is unreliable and is original to the construction of the 50-year-plus building, city officials say. The projected cost for construction and replacement is $1.36 million. The engineering firm will assist the city in seeking bids. The estimated total cost for system design, upgrade and replacement is $1.5 million. Funding comes from city budget transfers and reserves.
- Authorizing purchase of custom Ferrara pumper apparatus, and custom Ferrara aerial truck. Paperwork was not yet available.
- Increasing fire department overtime budget by another $200,000 due to understaffing with retirements and injuries. The city’s 2022-2023 budget already had seen a fire department overtime costs increase from $526,000 to $776,000. Funding comes from a transfer from group insurance.
- Authorizing application for 2023 Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant.
- Approving disposal of self-contained breathing apparatus no longer useful to the fire department.
- Authorizing an intergovernmental agreement for participation in the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS).
- Approving $80,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the David S. Palmer Arena and $20,000 in ARPA funds to the Danville Area Convention and Visitors’ Bureau due to lost hotel/motel revenue during COVID-19.
- Authorizing a $6,197 budget amendment to the finance budget for Azavar sales tax contingency payment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.