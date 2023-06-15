DANVILLE — The Danville City Council’s Public Works Committee Tuesday night recommended the city apply for up to a $12.5 million Safe Streets and Roads for All federal grant that would require a $2.5 million city match.
The full city council will act on the application next week.
A Vermilion County Safety Action Plan has identified high risks road segments and intersections and public pedestrian and safety concerns.
According to the resolution, “Danville Area Transportation Study, City of Danville and Vermilion County desire to actively work towards achieving Vision Zero through implementation of safety policies, data analysis, planning and construction of improvements to achieve zero traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2050.”
The city and county highway department are partnering on the grant application “to expedite construction of key regional safety enhancements for multiples modes of transportation that will help achieve this goal.”
Danville City Engineer Sam Cole said they are in the process of wrapping up the approximately $250,000 safety action plan for the county that was funded by DATS and a little from the city.
The county is looking at striping, rumble strips and bike and pedestrian facilities throughout the county.
The city is focusing on high volume accident areas, targeting disadvantaged areas, but making sure projects are throughout the city.
Some potential projects: adding pedestrian facilities on Logan Avenue from Carle at the Riverfront to Winter Avenue; improving South Bowman Avenue from Interstate 74 to Main Street; Seminary Street from Bowman Avenue to Vermilion Street (which sees a lot of car and pedestrian accidents) and Jackson Street from Voorhees Street to Winter Avenue (continuing pedestrian improvements near North Ridge Middle School and the surrounding area); and Winter Avenue from Vermilion Street to Monterey Street to loop shared-use paths; and pedestrian improvements the city didn’t receive previous grant funding to address the Bowman Avenue and Voorhees Street area.
Illinois Department of Transportation officials also have been looking at eliminating the Perrysville Avenue Bridge over I-74 as it completes improvements to Bowman Avenue and still tries to accommodate pedestrians in that area, according to Cole.
Narrowing roadways, such as South Bowman which doesn’t need four-lane traffic anymore, for pedestrian facilities can slow down speeding traffic, Cole said.
He said the vision for getting grants for these projects is: “A Danville where you can actually walk safely and not be at risk of getting hit by a car.”
Cole too said there are about 20 percent of Danville residents who don’t have a car, and some areas of the city have 50 percent of households without a car.
The pedestrian improvements also promote exercise and a better quality of life, he added.
Also Tuesday, the committee heard the city received a $222,608 Assistance to Firefighters grant for six new firefighters.
The committee also heard that Danville Mass Transit Director Lisa Beith will retire Dec. 16. Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said they will advertise the position and start seeking applications for the position likely in a couple months. He said they’d like to have a new director hired by October to work with Beith before she leaves.
“You will be missed,” Alderman Mike Puhr told Beith.
The committee also recommended approving:
- A $70,000 engineering agreement with Hutchison Engineering for a DATS-selected project of improving East Voorhees Street from Griffin Street to east of Michigan Avenue. City cost is estimated at about $760,000 for construction. There will be concrete patching, crack sealing, diamond grinding the entire surface and striping.
- Three budget amendments for Harrison Park Golf Course all from Harrison Park fund reserves: $38,400 for an irrigation system study for repairs with FRS Design Group of Spring Freen, Wis.; $10,000 for resale Pro Shop merchandise; and $17,120 for Midwest Engineering and Testing of Champaign to study stabilization of the riverbank and roadway down the hill which has a big dip in it about halfway down.
- A $254,400 professional services agreement with RJN Group for a sanitary sewer evaluation survey downtown in the area bordered by Seminary, Franklin, Main and Washington streets. City officials want to address any old infrastructure issues prior to spending a $3 million grant on sidewalks and other downtown work. Funding comes from the city’s storm and sanitary sewer fund budget.
- A $203,700 professional services agreement with Clark Dietz Inc. to replace the approximately 60-year old Ellsworth Park pump station and force main. Cole said the once estimated $1 million replacement cost is now estimated to cost about double that. The lift station services Vermilion Heights, Carle at the Riverfront campus, Madison neighborhood, OSF OnCall Urgent Care and South Logan Avenue area.
- Amending the contract for Midtown TIF sidewalk improvements by $25,000 to the previously approved $419,167 contract with Owens Excavating and Trucking to total $442,397. Cole said they had unknown conditions on sidewalk, curb and driveway work such as no base material under sidewalks, and other issues.
- A letter of understanding for IDOT’s replacement of the I-74 bridge over Griffin Street. This gives IDOT approval to do the work in city limits. That area of Griffin Street under the bridge, south of Texas Avenue, will be closed and traffic rerouted during the project. IDOT also will repave Griffin Street under the bridge and add gutters, Cole said. “We already maintain that section of road,” Cole added.
- A $55,000 professional services agreement with Lochmueller Group for North Webster Street in Catlin Township improvements, as a DATS project.
- Purchasing a new Kubota skid steer for $66,895 from Birkey’s Farm Store Inc. to replace a 1995 bobcat skid steer. Funding comes from the city’s capital improvements fund.
