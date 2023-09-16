DANVILLE — The Danville Public Works Committee Tuesday night recommended approving a Midtown Tax Increment Financing District Redevelopment Incentive Program grant for facade and other improvements at the building that houses Aunt Martha’s on Gilbert Street.
The full city council will act on the funding application next week.
The $50,000 grant will go toward the approximately $257,000 project by Stadium Club Joliet, LLC, Mel Yarmat, for rehabilitation costs at 610-622 N. Gilbert St.
Tenants in the 32,000 square feet retail strip center are Aunt Martha’s Youth Service Center, Rent-A-Center and Industry Labs.
“We are entering into two new leases, requiring demising walls, flooring, new bathrooms, other plumbing, electrical and HVAC improvements. We also are painting the exterior, sealing and striping the parking lot, pouring concrete walkways, architectural drawings and permitting fees,” the grant application stated.
Number of jobs created or retained is listed as 12.
Also Tuesday, the committee heard more from a neighbor and city officials about the building in the 400 block of Franklin Street that a person wanted to purchase and renovate that had gone through the tax trustee for back taxes.
Neighbor Sandy Calhoun said while the Renaissance Initiative did a good job in the neighborhood, there still are issues and some people want to make a fast buck on properties. She said Anthony Thomas who had wanted to buy 422 N. Franklin St. is an absentee landlord and lives in Texas.
She said the structure doesn’t have a good roof on it and there have been drugs and other problems in that area.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the plan still is to take down the dilapidated structure. It had been inhabitable and condemned.
In other discussions, Ward 4 Alderman Mike O’Kane asked about a $6,000 contract with Rossi Studios for advertising.
Williams said it was for photographs taken at First Fridays and parks and the city and staff in general for the city’s website.
The committee also recommended approving:
- Authorizing changes in auditing service fees and approving the master services agreement and statement of work for the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 financial statement audit with Clifton Larson Allen. The city is seeing a $43,500 increase in auditing services going up to $102,500 partly due to city delays with bank reconciliations, and the city’s utility billing.
- An update to the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program (including more minority, women-owned and veteran-owned businesses in purchasing) for the city in connection with the Federal Transit Administration grants, extending the ADA Paratransit service agreement with CRIS Rural Mass Transit, and authorizing execution and amendment of the downstate operating assistance grant agreement.
- Authorizing vacation of an alley at 433 and 435 N. Gilbert St. for Heartland Properties.
- Purchasing a tandem dump truck complete with plow and spreader, delivery included, for an amount not to exceed $275,000 through a government cooperative purchasing contract.
- Authorizing a budget amendment for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 for Harrison Park Golf Course merchandise for resale and concessions.
- Approving a $19,254 contract with R.C. Electric & Communications Inc. for Community Development Block Grant homelessness project at the Danville Rescue Mission, 834 N. Bowman Ave. This was the third time bidding on the project. The city has been working with the mission to get the building up to code and rehabilitate its inefficient heating and air conditioning, city officials said. “The heating is not very good to say the least,” said Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk. Most baseboards are not functioning and are dangerous, he said. Electrical panels are outdated and new electrical wiring also needs to be run in the old school that has living quarters for homeless males in the community. The mission plans to go after local private grants to cover mini splits.
- Authorizing payments to Hoerr Construction Inc. for $52,554 for the sanitary sewer cured in place lining and $38,226 to Stark Excavating Inc. for sanitary manhole removal and storm sewer re-routing for emergency sanitary sewer lining and storm sewer rerouting at Mer Che Manor, 723 N. Oak St., and along Myrtle Drive.
- Amending the fiscal year 2023-2024 brownfield fund budget to start spending cleanup grant funding at the southeast corner of Vermilion and Fairchild streets. A large chain link fence will go around the property.
