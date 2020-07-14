DANVILLE — Aldermen Tuesday night approved and forwarded land acquisition related to the Carle at the Riverfront project onto the full Danville City Council next week for action.
The city council’s Public Works Committee met Tuesday night at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building.
The committee approved accepting right-of-way and easements for the Gilbert and Madison street intersection improvements; accepting real property at 513 W. Madison St.; and purchasing property at 513 Harmon St. for the Williams Street re-alignment project. There is a burnt structure on the Madison Street site and a garage will have to be demolished.
The city is purchasing the Harmon property, an old barbershop, for $7,500 from Theresa Winters.
Carle is paying $45,369 for the land acquisition for the traffic signal change from Gilbert and Harrison to Madison and Gilbert streets.
City Engineer Sam Cole said the city paid for the appraisals, but Carle will reimburse the city.
Also Tuesday, the committee heard from a resident about junk at a property on Griggs Street. She said she reported it on the Report It! app also.
In other business, the committee approved, with the items going to the full city council next week:
• Amending city code for stop signs at: Country Club and Denvale drives; Madison and Porter; Madison and Alexander; Madison and Beard and Madison and Harvey streets.
• A real estate option agreement for the sale of property at 821 N. Vermilion St. The city would have the option to buy the First Farmers Bank and Trust property for $1.
The bank is not reopening; and the city would demolish the building, city officials say.
According to Danville Grants and Planning Manager Logan Cronk, the intent is to option the site and have it assessed with the use of brownfields funding.
“We have been advised that there is a high possibility of contamination from old dry cleaners that used to be located to the south. If the assessment does show contamination we would like to purchase the property and enroll the site in (an Environmental Protection Agency) site clean-up grant, to get the property developed,” according to Cronk.
• A $104,744 professional services agreement with RJN Group Inc. for sanitary sewer flow monitoring and sanitary sewer system evaluations relating to surcharging and overflow events upstream of the Koehn Creek Siphon and the Jackson and English intersection.
• Rejecting bids received for 2020 pavement striping due to the bids exceeding the allotted funds, by about three times the projected amount, Cole said.
• A $396,243 2020 sealcoat contract with Daniel L. Ribbe Trucking Inc.
• Vacating an east-west alleyway near 216 S. Gilbert St. and portion of public square for petitioner K2 Enterprises LLC. Cole said the Quick Lube property owner plans to put a Quickwash Auto Wash there too.
The city is retaining part of the right-of-way and part of the area where there is a Leaf a Legacy tree.
