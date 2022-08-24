DANVILLE — The Danville City Council’s Public Services Committee approved a redevelopment agreement Tuesday night with Charles Kirchner and Son Inc. for Kirchner Building Center to move to the former Goodwill site at Gilbert and Fairchild streets for the West Williams realignment.
The full city council will act on the agreement on Sept 6. There is no city committee or council meeting next week due to a fifth Tuesday this month.
Kirchner building materials business would move from 508 W. Williams St. to 920 N. Gilbert St. The city is providing part of the expanded site and other Midtown Tax Increment Financing incentives with the agreement.
Ward 1 Alderman Robert Willliams asked how the flow of traffic will be affected around the new Kirchner site.
City Engineer Sam Cole said entrances at the former Goodwill likely will remain the same, with additional north entrances possibly off Gilbert and Robinson streets.
They could anticipate increased traffic there, but city officials don’t expect it to be drastic, including a few additional trucks, Cole said.
He said the city is used to dealing with Goodwill trucks and traffic there, and “we don’t anticipate issues.”
Cole also said residents and property owners have been notified north of the site about parcels needed. He’d been in contact with two of them already on Tuesday.
Kirchner purchased the former Goodwill site. The city owns 932 N. Gilbert St., north of the site. The city would acquire, clear and transfer 10 more properties to Kirchner within that block. Those properties: 934, 935, 936, 937 and 939 Robinson St. and 926, 928, 932, 936 and 938 N. Gilbert St.
Kirchner would be receiving up to about $750,000 in incentives under the agreement, Cole said.
A lot of that money will be taken up by the demolitions and conveying of the additional properties to Kirchner. What isn’t spent on those properties, up to the $750,000, Kirchner can have in other incentives to make modifications to the building and site to suit their needs, such as building extra warehousing on the site, Cole said.
The former Goodwill site is in a Tax Increment Financing district, but the properties to the north aren’t, he added, about setting aside funds in incentives. This is an economic development project that will use city infrastructure development fund money in keeping the business in Danville, he said.
Cole said Kirchner has outgrown its current space. They can expand and modernize a new location, he said, adding that the business also will be more visible.
The agreement came about with the city wanting to realign West Williams Street, west of Robinson Street, with more of a curve due to increased traffic from Logan Avenue being closed near Carle at the Riverfront.
In other city department updates, City Comptroller Ashlyn Massey told the committee she’s continuing to work on three-year city budget projections and a capital improvement plan for the next three years for a budget presentation; city officials are working on bidding American Rescue Plan Act-funded projects; she’s working on a wage study, with $25,000 set aside for it; she also talked with the Illinois Gaming Board to make sure the city isn’t missing any deadlines and to make sure the city is set up to receive casino tax revenue when it starts next year.
Corp. Counsel James Simon said they’re still waiting to hear if Bresee Tower former owners Chris and Jeri Collins will have an attorney represent them in the court appeal of the city receiving the tower’s judicial deed for ownership. The Collinses were given an extension of time to find a lawyer. In other updates, Simon said he’s working on another redevelopment agreement for property in the city, and the city may be down one to two hearing officers for municipal court due to one resigning and another lawyer’s workload is interfering with hearing officer time.
The committee also heard a police reports update.
Additional probationary police officers will be selected. Some are training in Decatur, while others in Urbana.
In August, public safety saw firefighter Jordan Sheahan and police officer Henry Schroeder IV resign.
In other discussions, Ward 2 Alderman Rick Strebing reported the Thunder on the Vermilion boat races event was very successful.
They probably had 30-35 boats from seven to eight different states, Strebing said, adding that about 20-25 hotel rooms were rented out locally with the event.
“I know they want to come back. We’re looking forward to it again next year,” he said.
In other business Tuesday, the committee recommended approving:
- A $205,000 professional services agreement with Farnsworth Group for Garfield Park improvements design and bidding documents. The city completed a master plan for pool and park improvements. This is for a design for the park improvements.
- A new sublease for operations and maintenance of the Public Safety Building between the city, Vermilion County and Danville Public Building Commission. The current three-year sublease expires Oct. 31, 2022. The city’s cost: $1.55 million for November 2022 to October 2023, $1.61 million the second year and $1.67 million the third year. The rent doesn’t include annual bond payments of about $46,200.
- Purchasing safety training and compliance software for another year from Velocity EHS of Chicago for $24,308.
- Authorizing a budget amendment to fiscal year 2022-2023 in the city’s finance and legal department budgets. The finance amendment: $8,953, the city’s portion from found sales tax and hotel motel tax revenue not sent to the city. The $2,500 legal department amendment is for advertising for an assistant corporation counsel.
- Authorizing execution and amendment of downtown operating assistance grant agreement for Danville Mass Transit.
