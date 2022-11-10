DANVILLE — The Danville City Council’s Public Works Committee Tuesday night recommended approving a lease agreement with Advanced Medical Transport for the ambulance service to continue leasing the former fire station on East Main Street.
The lease agreement is between the city of Danville (landlord) and Advanced Medical Transport East, Inc. (tenant). For the first two years, from Dec. 1, 2022 to Nov. 30, 2024, the monthly rent would be $2,400 for an annual rent of $28,800. The rent for Option Year 1: $2,520 a month or $30,240 a year; Option Year 2: $2,646 a month for $31,752.00 for the year; and Option Year 3: $2,778 a month for $33,336 for the annual cost.
The full city council will act on the lease agreement next week.
Danville Public Works Director Carl Carpenter said AMT may look at building a new larger building elsewhere. There is an out clause for AMT and the city in the agreement.
“This is a win-win for both us and them,” he said.
Also Tuesday, the committee recommended increasing the contract by $71,999 for the Beard Street reconstruction project. The total contract with Stark Excavating Inc. would be $504,399. According to city officials, the increased cost is due to the poor condition of the road subgrade and unforeseen conditions encountered during construction, field adjustments to the original design, and for the overall betterment of the project the scope of work was modified by field change orders.
In other business, the committee recommended approving:
- A $250,124 contract with Schomburg and Schomburg Construction Inc. for the Special Service Area 2022 Maintenance Program. The city determined the need to perform maintenance on various city-owned drainage areas within the Lynch Road Special Service Area, near the casino, and nearby areas outside of the SSA.
- A project services agreement for design assistance for the relocation of Dines Machine Shop to 2003 E. Voorhees St. for the Garfield Park project, and amending the fiscal year 2022-2023 East Voorhees Tax Increment Financing fund budget. The agreement for professional services with Farnsworth Group is for $51,300. Dines could be relocated by the end of 2023.
- Authorizing a $69,046 grant application to the Julius W. Hegeler II Foundation to replace fencing at Fetch Dog Park. The failing wood fencing would be replaced with new chain link fencing.
- Amending the FY 2022-2023 infrastructure development budget. According to the resolution: the Danville City Council passed Resolution 2022-112 on Sept. 6, 2022 for a redevelopment agreement between the city and Charles Kirchner and Son, Inc.; and the mayor, or his designee, have been and will continue to negotiate for the purchase of the properties to facilitate said redevelopment. To facilitate payment for these projects, a budget amendment is required. A transfer would occur of $500,000 from reserves. City Engineer Sam Cole said they want to have all properties under contract by the end of this year. The city would seek to close on the properties in April or May 2023. The properties would be cleared by the end of 2023. There are six tenants in 15 properties, Cole estimated. Some people displaced have already found another home.
- Purchasing 936 N. Gilbert St. for $85,000 from Jon T. Satterwhite for moving Kirchner Building Center to Gilbert and Fairchild streets.
- Authorizing $3,051 and $4,936 in budget amendments to the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 finance budget for hotel/motel tax contingency payment and sales tax contingency payment, respectively.
- Authorizing an agreement for liability and worker’s compensation insurance with Illinois Counties Risk Management Trust (ICRMT) through Loman-Ray Ins. Group LLC, Insurance. According to city officials, the $409,422 increase is due to the city of Danville’s high worker’s compensation claims experience, increased property values of city buildings (by more than $2 million with reassessments) and the rising cost of inflation.
