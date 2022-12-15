DANVILLE — The Danville City Council’s Public Works Committee Tuesday night recommended appropriating $1.2 million in motor fuel tax funds for the reconstruction of portions of North Logan Avenue and North Street.
The full city council will act on the resolution next week.
City Engineer Sam Cole said the Illinois Department of Transportation will review the plans.
Cole said this is part of the ongoing project surrounding Carle at the Riverfront.
“This is the third and final phase of those projects in that area,” he said.
The project could be bid as early as January, but they have utility relocations, Cole said.
Cole told aldermen North Street is under construction now; and there was a large water main break in that area near the development.
This project will pick up near the salon at North Street and Logan Avenue and go along Logan Avenue from Main Street to the now dead-end section of Logan Avenue.
This project will involve milling and overlay in the street, storm sewer system improvement due to lack of drainage, curbs and sidewalk, addition of a shared-use path along the park side of the property and redoing the street lighting.
According to the resolution, the council on Oct. 6, 2020 appropriated funds and approved an engineering agreement with Hutchison Engineering for design of road improvements on North Logan Avenue, North Street and various other streets around the Carle at the Riverfront development.
Hutchison Engineering has nearly completed design documents for the North Logan Avenue and North Street portions of the work.
The city desires to construct the improvements in the coming year and it will use MFT funds, including Rebuild Illinois funds, to pay for the work.
The work includes construction, utility adjustments, utility and utility and lighting relocations, relocation payments to utility companies, construction engineering, material testing and any related activities.
In other discussions, the council talked about State Sen. Scott Bennett’s funeral at 10 a.m. Monday at the Krannert Center in Urbana.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said while he disagreed with Bennett on some issues, he described Bennett as an honest man.
“I’ll certainly miss Sen. Bennett and he was someone we could count on,” Williams said about Bennett looking out for Danville and Vermilion County.
Public Works Committee Chairman and Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr said Bennett knew his constituents and was a good guy all around.
The committee also talked about purchasing a new High Cube TV sewer televising inspection vehicle for a total cost of $257,417 through the Houston-Galveston Area Council Cooperative Purchasing Program. It will replace a 2004 truck that has become unreliable, with its computer, and is in need of replacement, city officials say. The current truck will be traded in for a value of $20,000, and delivery costs are priced at $1,792.
The full city council will act on the purchase next week.
The committee also recommended:
- Approving an engineering services agreement for 2023 bridge inspections and amending the fiscal year 2022-2023 infrastructure development budget. The project services agreement is $22,600 with Farnsworth Group. The budget would be amended by transferring $40,000 from the infrastructure development fund’s reserves.
- Amending the contract for 2022 concrete patching by $67,905, paid by MFT funds, to the Feutz Contractors’ $454,663 contract. The increase is due to unforeseen conditions encountered during construction, inclusion of additional pavement patches, and for the overall betterment of the project the scope of work was modified by field change orders. The total contract is $522,568.
- Purchasing 935 Robinson St. for $25,000 from RET Premier 1 LLC, with Aaron Troglia manager. The purchase is for the Kirchner Building Center move.
- Purchasing 844 N. Griffin St. from Robert and Nicole Evans for $65,000; and 1214 E. Fairchild St. from Jimmy Riley for $80,000 for Garfield Park improvements.
- Authorizing the mayor to purchase properties for blight reduction. If a property’s acquisition price or cost is $20,000 or less, the mayor shall have the authority without approval of the city council to acquire the property for, on behalf of and for the benefit of the city.
- Authorizing a $20,400 budget amendment to fiscal year 2022-2023 for Harrison Park Golf Course. It’s necessary to keep pro shop merchandise products in stock for resale to customers; and funds for insurance and overtime have exceeded anticipated needs.
- Amending the contract for miscellaneous concrete improvements and amending the infrastructure improvement budget. The Big O Services $150,433 contract is increased by $37,310 for a total of $187,744, and $60,000 is transferred due to unforeseen conditions encountered during construction, inclusion of additional locations, and for the overall betterment of the project the scope of work was modified by field change orders.
- Approving a $980,386 contract with Midwest Asphalt Co. for the Lakeside Drive, Eastgate Drive and Woodland Trace pump station improvements. The work will be paid from the storm and sanitary sewer fund. This was significantly higher than estimates, Cole said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.