DANVILLE — A proposed Danville City Council committee rule change had some aldermen Tuesday night feeling they would no longer be representing their constituents.
The city council’s Public Works Commitee discussed amending ordinance Danville City Code Sections 31.30 and 31.35 concerning city council and committee meetings.
One proposed change included having an item die in committee and not be forwarded onto the full city council if it didn’t receive a majority vote for approval.
The language read, “No ordinance, resolution or motion shall be forwarded by a committee to the city council for its consideration unless the measure receives a ‘yea’ vote of a majority of the alderpersons appointed to the committee. If a ‘yea’ vote of the appointed committee members is received, the committee, by the same vote may send the measure on to the city council with or without a recommendation for adoption by the city council.”
Ward 7 Alderman Bob Iverson, Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr and Corp. Counsel James Simon put together the ordinance changes and clarifications, which also included taking out how meeting agendas are no longer required to be taken to aldermen’s residences, with email now; and removing the credentials committee to review election results.
Another clarification addition: “Unless provided otherwise by law or by another ordinance in the Danville City Code, no ordinance, resolution or motion shall be deemed adopted unless and until a majority of all alderpersons then holding office have cast a ‘yea’ vote on the said measure. In the event of a tie vote, the mayor’s vote will be counted toward passage or failure of the measure. Abstentions, other than a recusal due to a conflict of interest, shall be counted with the ‘yea’ votes.”
Proposed language also reads, “In those cases where a particular type of item or measure is normally considered by one committee but due to circumstances needs to be assigned to the other committee. The chairpersons of both committees and the mayor must approve placing the said measure or item on the other committee’s agenda.”
Iverson and Puhr said the ordinance was vague in terms of majority of quorum or committee, council members needed for approvals.
“Eight votes has come up over the years,” Iverson added of the multiple times the mayor has had to break a tie city council vote.
They wanted the ordinance to be clearer and more direct. The city council’s Public Services Committee later this month will consider the changes, with the full city council expected to act on them in August.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Carolyn Wands said the proposed changes could make it difficult for anyone to be sick or on vacation for city business, and a committee could make final decisions without it being addressed by the full council.
Wands said the aldermen were all elected to represent their constituents, and they can’t do that if something is stopped in a committee they don’t serve on. Half of the aldermen serve on either the public works or public services committees.
“The committees are needed,” Wands said about aldermen gaining more knowledge on issues. Having an issue stop at committee takes aldermen decision making away, to a degree, from the full council, she said.
Iverson said that wasn’t the intent, with sometimes an issue moving onto the full council with only three “yes” votes. Now something can move on with a majority of the quorum, without a majority of the committee recommendation.
Ward 3 Alderwoman Sherry Pickering also said she’s against the change of an action item stopping at committee. She said wards would not be getting their full representation of two aldermen. She too said about majority votes, if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.
City officials estimated about 90 percent of agenda items acted on pass by aldermen unanimously.
Iverson said they can take out the language of action items not moving on from committee to the full city council.
In other business, the committee heard that storm cleanup is continuing with three public works crews of four to five people on the city’s seven snow routes going down every street.
Aldermen also heard about using grant money for Elmwood Park, infrastructure and housing improvements and about the CAPER (Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report) report that saw the city spend about $1 million with 13 home rehabilitations (six more were done in May after the reporting period), 21 demolitions, Beard Street work, and the city will be going out to bid in July or August for electrical work to better heat the Danville Rescue Mission before winter.
The committee approved the CAPER, which uses Community Development Block Grant funds, for program year 2022.
In other business, the committee recommended approving, with the full city council to act on the items next week:
- Applying for up to $5 million, with no local match required, for Illinois Housing Development Authority’s new Home Repair Program for Covid funding for owner-occupied home rehabilitations. If received, grants to local residents will be income-based, 150 percent of the total area median income for a family to qualify.
- Amending the 2021 sanitary sewer pump station contract for three pump stations on Fairway Drive and Lake Ridge Court with Midwest Asphalt from $627,745 to $651,461 due to change orders with additional utility reroutes and electrical modifications.
- Purchasing a rear local refuse truck to replace one for $265,801 from Rantoul Truck Center.
- Purchasing 937 and 939 Robinson St. for $150,000 from Tim Abram of Atlanta, Ga. This is the last land acquisition for the Kirchner Building Center move and redevelopment project where the former Goodwill was located at Gilbert and Fairchild streets. Hopefully all houses will be leveled by the end of the year, said City Engineer Sam Cole.
- Acceptance of right of way for the Ferndale Avenue improvements. Cole said it’s a small parcel of land added to the project for adjacent drainage improvements that have been completed.
- Granting an easement to Danville Development LLC for Golden Nugget Danville casino’s stormwater force main, stormwater discharge and pond fountain. Cole said the Eastgate pond is owned by the city, where the casino placed a fountain and has storm water discharge into the pond. This formalizes an easement for the permit already issued. The new access road connecting to Lynch Road will be south of the pond.
