DANVILLE — A redevelopment agreement helping support National Football League Miami Dolphins player and Danville native Trent Sherfield’s downtown Danville pizzeria received initial approval Tuesday night by the Danville City Council’s Public Works Committee.
The full city council will act on the agreement next week.
The committee recommended approving a Downtown Tax Increment Financing District redevelopment agreement between the city and My Town Pizzeria LLC.
The pizzeria is proposed in the former Danville Downtown Event Center, 38 N. Vermilion St.
Under the agreement, the city would reimburse redevelopment project costs up to $30,000. If developer Sherfield’s eligible redevelopment project costs are less than $115,000, then the amount of eligible project costs shall be equal to 26 percent of the amount of city-approved eligible redevelopment project cots.
Danville Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk said the Downtown TIF District is newer and not accumulating property tax increases yet like the Midtown TIF District in the city.
The $30,000 agreement reimbursement from the TIF district would be paid in two fiscal years. The funds would be paid back through the TIF in about seven years, Cronk said.
He said the project will be a complete rehabilitation of the site. Demolition work has already been completed, and the estimated investment in the pizzeria is $150,000 to $200,000, according to Cronk.
Cronk also reported Tuesday that the city still has covid funding for six to eight small businesses, up to $10,000 each. He encouraged small businesses who hadn’t received any funding to contact him to see if they are eligible.
Also Tuesday, the committee recommended approving a $50,000 Midtown Development Incentive Program grant application for exterior work at 433 and 435 N. Gilbert St.
The estimated total amount of qualified TIF expenditures to be invested by Heartland Properties and owner Rick Elkin in the Midtown TIF district is $135,034. Estimated total project cost is $380,000.
The site is the former Once in a Blue Moon antique shop and before that it was a tire shop.
Heartland Properties already acquired 423/425 N. Gilbert St., a three-building office complex with six suites. It was redeveloped and houses Excel Solar, American Family Insurance’s Jeff Stipp, United Way of Danville Area, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly’s Danville office and Nexus Employment Solutions Plus. Former tenant Illume Counseling & Wellness Center has moved to Heartland’s larger building at 800 Oak St.
The old house at 435 N. Gilbert St. will be razed for more parking and use of existing ingress and egress.
Heartland looks to add more tenants to 433 N. Gilbert St.
The TIF project is estimated to create or retain eight jobs. Construction could be completed by June.
The committee also approved a $497,000 agreement for downtown revitalization phase 1 engineering services with Clark Dietz Inc.
City Engineer Sam Cole said this is for survey and design services and bid assistance. The city received a $3 million REBUILD Downtowns and Main Streets capital program grant. Construction could start in 2024.
The committee also learned city officials were to open bids on Wednesday for the estimated $12 million Garfield Pool and Park improvements. The bid award will be brought to the full city council next week for action, in addition to a contract for engineering services to oversee the project and $121,810 cost for Ameren to relocate utilities for the project.
Cole said the city could end up with one contractor for the park and pool or two separate contractors. He said they will pick what is best for the city.
In other business, the committee recommended: approving:
- Purchasing energy-efficient LED field lighting for $295,950 from Musco Sports Lighting LLC for Danville Stadium. The cost includes a 10-year 100 percent materials and labor warranty through the National Joint Powers Alliance (Sourcewell) contract. This was a city-budgeted capital improvement last year. It came in about $4,000 less than estimated. The existing lighting was put in about 28 years old and there are concerns of exposed wiring getting weathered and brittle. They don’t want a failure during baseball season. The stadium has 64 fixtures that use 105,000 watts. The new LED lights will be 37 fixtures burning 55,000 watts, cutting the electricity wattage usage about in half. “The lights can do some special things,” said Danville Public Works Director Carl Carpenter, adding that Danville also will be one of the first areas to have these. The lights have remote on and off, and the field lighting can be dimmed to go from high, medium and low. Danville Parks and Public Property Superintendent Steve Lane said if the stadium hosts a concert or event, the field lights can be on and not be blinding. He added that local contractors will be involved in installation. There also is an approximately $21,000 Ameren rebate the city is eligble for. Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr said it’s a worthy project. Ward 2 Alderwoman Carolyn Wands added, “I’m glad to see this happening.” Wands said lighting was a complaint she heard from the players she hosts for the summer.
- Purchasing more parcels for the Kirchner Building Center move to the former Goodwill site. The city is purchasing 928 N. Gilbert St., 923 Robinson and 925 Robison for $40,000 from Roosevelt Johnson of Danville; 938 N. Gilbert St. for $55,000 from Abel and Maria Prado Crawfordsville, Ind.; and 930 Robinson St. for $15,000 from Alex J. Harrison of LaGrange. Cole said three more parcels are needed.
- Appropriating $4 million in Motor Fuel Tax funds for street maintenance in 2023 and additional MFT funds due to increased costs and final $82,727 invoice for the late 2018 English/Jackson intersection project. “We do owe the money,” Cole said.
- Authorizing a $105,000 budget amendment for fiscal year 2022-2023 for parks and public property. Carpenter said the cost of electricity has skyrocketed. The city is $36,000 in the red right now and city officials have estimated how much more would be needed to get to the end of April.
- Amending city code Chapter 50 prohibiting the use of groundwater as a potable water supply in certain areas to add an area as part of Carle at the Riverfront. Cole said there was at least one site that had environmental issues. The area has been cleaned up, but if there are any remaining residual levels of contamination in the soil, the city will prohibit any well for drinking water there.
