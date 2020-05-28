DANVILLE — The Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission will hear a second cannabis cultivation center special-use permit request next week.
The commission will meet via teleconference at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, June 4.
Members of the public can submit comments for an agenda item in advance of the meeting by emailing the comments to lcronk@cityofdanville.org or by calling 217-431-2286.
The commission will consider approving a special-use permit requested by Alexander Real Properties, LLC of Bourbonnais for 3700 E. Main St. for a medicinal/adult-use cannabis cultivation center. The property is zoned I2, general industrial, and located west of the Danville Correctional Center.
The property, used for agriculture, has solar panels on it, which would be south of a newly-constructed approximately 25,000 square feet building.
According to the city staff recommendation “This is a non-customer facing business focused on the cultivation, extraction and transportation of cannabis. We do not feel that there will be any adverse impacts as a result of the new construction or by the intended use.”
Tim Boshaw, manager with Alexander Real Properties, said they’re part of a group that would operate the cultivation center.
“It offered a lot of great things,” he said of the industrial area property and its location. “It fit the spot.”
Boshaw said the cultivation center would be a wholesale business selling cannabis to dispensaries, not the public.
Proposed hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. No significant traffic impact is expected.
Expansion and construction could be completed in 18-24 months.
A comprehensive site and construction plan would be submitted within 60 days of the issuance of a license from the Illinois Department of Agriculture.
A first cultivation center special-use permit was approved by the commission and Danville City Council in March for Green Growth Group Inc. of Chicago. That medical/adult-use cultivation center was proposed at 202-204 Eastgate Drive, vacant warehouse space owned by Shaheen and Co. Inc., Morris Flamingo of Atlanta, Ga.
Danville Grants and Planning Manager Logan Cronk said the project may not be moving forward.
Green Growth Group representatives have stated their plans are dependent on the state.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture, which is the regulatory entity for cannabis cultivation centers, has been expected to approve new licenses on July 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.