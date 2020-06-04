DANVILLE — The Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission gave its approval Thursday night to a cannabis cultivation center near the Danville Correctional Center.
The commission recommended approving a special-use permit requested by Alexander Real Properties, LLC of Bourbonnais for 3700 E. Main St. for a medicinal/adult-use cannabis cultivation center. The property is zoned I2, general industrial, and located west of the prison.
The Danville City Council will consider approving the permit on June 16.
Andrew Mudd, attorney for Alexander Real Properties, said there would be a new building, approximately 25,000 square feet, built on the property, that has a solar farm at the rear of it.
Mudd said setbacks, fencing and all other requirements have been submitted to the Illinois Department of Agriculture.
Commissioner Adam Brown said how ironic it’d locate next to a correctional center.
Mudd added this is not a large scale craft grower, but “one of the smaller ones allowed” under state statute.
Mudd said they could break ground this year, within six months.
Tim Boshaw, manager with Alexander Real Properties, said prior to the meeting, they’re part of a group that would operate the cultivation center.
Boshaw said the cultivation center would be a wholesale business selling cannabis to dispensaries, not the public.
Proposed hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. No significant traffic impact is expected.
Expansion and construction could be completed in 18-24 months.
A comprehensive site and construction plan would be submitted within 60 days of the issuance of a license from the Illinois Department of Agriculture.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture, which is the regulatory entity for cannabis cultivation centers, has been expected to approve new licenses on July 1.
