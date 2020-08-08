DANVILLE — A real estate group manager of the empty lot in front of Meijer, between Starbucks and OSF Urgo, said he’d love to come into city hall in the near future and say they have a restaurant for the lot such as Chipotle, Five Guys or Qdoba.
“We do a lot of work with these national quick-service restaurants,” said Andrew Goodman with GMX REGA I, LLC.
Goodman said he would imagine they would receive more interest for the lot now that Starbucks is open, and they should have a nice tenant to add to that area.
The semi-final plat that the Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approving Thursday night is for a future building, but they’re “not sure yet what it’s going to be,” Goodman said.
He also added how they enjoy working in Danville.
In addition to the semi-final subdivision plat for the three separate parcels, the commission also approved major setback variance requests for the third development on that lot in front of Meijer.
The Danville City Council will act on the semi-final plat at its Aug. 18 meeting.
The site plan proposes a 4,300-square-foot building.
Danville Grants and Planning Manager Logan Cronk said it’s a narrow space, but will meet city code requirements.
In other business, the commission recommended approving rezoning 1022 N. Michigan Ave. from I-2 light industrial to R-2 residential-medium density zoning. The long-time residence has been rented, but is proposed to be sold and continue as a residence.
