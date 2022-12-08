DANVILLE — After years of uncertainty with the deteriorating 1918 building, the Danville Historic Preservation Commission voted 3-2 Thursday night to allow the city to demolish the historic 12-story Bresee Tower.
Those voting for the certificate of appropriateness for the demolition were Becky Woodrum, Roberta Allen and Sandy Calhoun. Those who voted against it were Bill Pickett and Marilyn Blanton. There are two vacancies on the seven-member commission.
Pickett asked for a last-ditch effort to save the building by recommending the city seek requests for proposals to develop the building. He recommended a 90-day deadline, but the commissioners still voted to approve the certificate of appropriateness for Bresee's demolition.
An amendment to the commission's agenda included defining the regular meeting as a public hearing.
City officials said it's been estimated it could cost $11 million or more to restore the building, which is more than the value of the building.
"It a dangerous building, there's no question about it," said Corp. Counsel James Simon.
He said there were more heavy chunks of terracotta that fell from the building to the ground in the last few weeks.
"The building is in serious condition," Simon said.
He added that architects and engineers have been in the building, and there are documents and photos showing the deteriorated interior and exterior walls, mold deterioration and other issues.
"This is an anchor piece of property on the south end of the business district," Simon added. He said the downtown is about 80 percent occupied and if Bresee Tower comes down along with the courthouse annex, which is physically attached and the county wants it gone too, "that will open up a tremendous property for the right person to develop the right kind of project to continue the reinvigoration of the downtown."
Simon also added that out of respect for the appellate process, the city will wait on the appeal on the city's ownership of the building from the court system, and will not demolish the building right away.
Public comments included from resident Ed Strahl who said it was always thrilling to see Bresee Tower downtown and he supports the city spending the estimated $3 million to fix it up enough for a developer, instead of demolishing it.
Residents Kathleen Orington and Dee Ann Ryan also wanted the city to seek more proposals to save Bresee. Developers can seek preservation funds to make the building alive again for other uses such as affordable housing, with maybe 12 apartments, and the lower floor be open to the public.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the city sought requests for proposals for Bresee 10 years ago, and he's met with about a dozen "alleged" investors. There's been no serious or financially-able interest, or plans presented to Williams and there's been subsequent decline in the building, he added, saying that nothing has come to fruition with any possible development.
Williams said the building is in way worse condition now and why would anyone want to develop it?
Simon added that the court has found the building unsafe and uninhabitable; and the value of the building is worth zero.
The city requested the Historic Preservation Commission recommend that Bresee Tower be “de-designated” as a landmark or the city be permitted to pursue demolition of Bresee Tower regardless of its landmark status and who owns the property.
The certificate of appropriateness authorizes the city to pursue demolition of Bresee Tower, 2-4 Vermilion St.
The commission received a letter from the nonprofit organization Landmarks Illinois urging them not to do de-designate the landmark or approve a certificate of appropriateness to demolish Bresee Tower, and called out its concerns that Thursday night's meeting may not have followed proper procedures as laid out in the local ordinance.
The organization claimed Bresee Tower should be protected by the commission due to the building's historic significance and still could be saved by someone.
Its claims about the meeting stem from the city not having an application with 25 signatures and not having a proper public hearing regarding the historic landmark, as defined as steps in the city ordinance to de-designate a landmark.
According to the certificate of appropriateness application form for the First National Bank Building/Bresee Tower by the city, which owns the building, “due to the structure’s unsafe condition, the City of Danville is requesting for permission to demolish the structure located at 4 N. Vermilion St. ... The property will undergo a request for proposals to obtain the most qualified contractor to complete the work and return the site back to a developable lot.”
City officials are waiting to hear the court's decision on the appeal on the deed transfer to the city.
Pickett, a newcomer to the commission, said he doesn't take his vote lightly. He disagrees with the city on Bresee no longer having any historical significance. He thinks the building's age and it's past makes it historic.
Pickett said he also doesn't remember the city ever seeking a request for proposals in the past for developing the building.
With one developer reportedly interested in the building, he wonders if there are others.
"Maybe we need to take a look at it and maybe there are," he said.
He added that he realizes the building is in dangerous condition, and a lot is wrong with it. But a lot of people also want to see the building stay.
He hoped for one final attempt to save it, with a doable 90-day deadline.
Williams told him that's not something the city would likely entertain.
Other commissioners said they too love the building, but it's been let go and isn't the Bresee Tower of the past.
Woodrum said the building looks good when coming into the city. Her first job out of high school was in the building and her father and husband worked there. Sometimes city officials need to protect the public, she added.
"I don't want to see that building kill or hurt somebody," Calhoun said.
Blanton said if people hadn't stepped up for the Fischer Theatre, it wouldn't be here today.
