DANVILLE — A rezoning request for the new proposed casino site now needs a two-thirds vote of the Danville City Council, or 10 of 14 aldermen, to be approved at its Sept. 15 meeting after the Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission Thursday recommended denying rezoning for the property.
The zoning commission voted 5-1 against rezoning 204 Eastgate Drive from I2 general industrial zoning to B3 general business zoning for Danville Development LLC’s proposed temporary casino.
Commissioners Tracy Taylor, Michael Hall, Ted Vacketta, Troy Savalick and Justin Fleming voted against it, while Pete Goodwin voted for it. Commissioner Adam Brown was absent.
Zoning commissioners had concerns about future uses of the site, with bars, package liquor stores and other uses allowable in general business zoning; and additional traffic from the casino with the semi tractor-trailers and other vehicles along Lynch Road.
“It’s incompatible with an industrial area,” Vacketta said.
He said he looks at all the potential uses in a specific zoned district.
“That is a major obstacle for this particular property,” Vacketta said about it going to B3 zoning.
He also pointed out how the owner of the property wasn’t in the petition, and a traffic count wasn’t included. A traffic study is planned.
“I honestly believe there are better locations,” Taylor said, adding that she understands it would be temporary with plans, if successful, to move it closer to the interstate.
Taylor also said this wouldn’t be the first time where the zoning commission doesn’t recommend approving a rezoning and the city council disagrees with the commission.
Also speaking against the rezoning was Michael Mervis, whose family owns industrial properties surrounding the new proposed casino site and near the interstate where the casino had been proposed.
He too voiced concerns about parking, traffic issues with semi trucks, and brought up how there are loud industrial sites near the new proposed temporary casino site.
“This is literally going to be a box with slots,” Mervis said.
He said there are sites elsewhere which are zoned appropriately.
Local attorney Andrew Mudd, speaking for Danville Development LLC, said the site, after the temporary casino would move, would still be used for offices, a training facility for employees as well as a storage and testing center for new games.
Mudd also said Danville Development LLC is under contract to purchase the site.
Also attending the meeting was Lou Lang, who is part of Danville Development LLC and a former state representative.
The Eastgate site is currently a distribution, storage warehouse. Proposed use is for a casino gaming and entertainment facility by Rochester, New York’s Danville Development, LLC., Wilmot family with Wilmorite Construction.
One of the pre-engineered metal buildings of about 60,000 square feet would be used for the gaming facility. The remaining 50,000 square feet of structures would be demolished.
The Illinois Department of Transportation would have to approve an additional curb cut for traffic. Drainage to meet capacity needs also must be addressed.
City staff feels the requested rezoning is appropriate, “considering the adjacent zoning district to the southeast and the lack of of development in the proposed rezoning area. Staff has the understanding that the proposed rezone has historically been an industrial use, but considering the potential investment in the property..., we feel a positive economic impact could be achieved.”
In other business, the zoning commission recommended approving major variances for setbacks at 1 Logan Avenue, at Logan Avenue and Main Street, for OSF HealthCare looking to expand its services with another urgent care medical facility.
The vacant .47 acre property, is adjacent to the gas station at Gilbert and Main streets.
Proposed construction is a 3,200 square feet medical building and parking. Major variance requests are for reduction of the front yard on the west side from 12 feet to 8.74 feet, and reduction of yard requirement on the north and east sides from 10 feet to 5 feet.
Vacketta voiced concern about unknown traffic with the Carle project.
Two other zoning requests that had been on the meeting agenda, for an athletic training facility and a neighborhood convenience store, were not heard.
