DANVILLE — An agenda item removed from last month’s Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission agenda has returned for this month’s meeting with some changes.
The commission will meet via a Zoom conference call at 5:15 p.m. Thursday. There is not access to the meeting by the public. Members of the public can submit comments for agenda items in advance of the meeting by emailing the comments to lcronk@cityofdanville.org or by calling (217) 431-2286. City staff will read up to the first three minutes of comments received.
The commission will consider Vincent, Edward and Shelia Clark’s request to rezone 701 and 703 E. Williams St., a vacant building at the northeast intersection of Anderson and East Williams streets, from I1 light industrial to B1 neighborhood business zoning for a neighborhood convenience store.
The Clarks also are requesting a special-use permit to operate the convenience store there.
“(They) would need a special-use permit to locate in that zoning district,” according to Logan Cronk, Danville grants and planning manager.
The Clarks own and operate Clark’s One Stop Shop, 635 E. Williams St., located across the street from the property they’re asking be rezoned. They say the store will offer a variety of products to the community such as soft drinks, toiletries, call cards, newspapers and magazines, liquors, tobacco products, food service, packaged beverages, candy and snacks, beer and non-alcoholic beverages.
“This is the community I grew up in and (am) proud being a part of. I have attended college for four years, received my bachelor’s in business administration and wanted an opportunity to return to my community to give back to those who helped me along the way. We would like to begin remodeling soon...” stated Edward Clark, Vincent Clark and Shelia Clark.
One Stop Mart convenience store will be owned by Vincent and Shelia Clark and family. Vincent has managed Clark’s One Stop Shop, and has been in business since 2009.
City staff state the requested rezoning is appropriate.
The city’s Comprehensive Plan adopted in 2006 states “non-residential structures exist throughout Danville’s older residential neighborhoods that were built and have previously been used for business purposes... Rather than having these properties become problems for the neighborhood, the reuse of these structures for certain low-intensity business uses should be permitted and encouraged.”
“The property has been vacant for many years. As such, it may be a better fit as a business that offers convenience items within a quarter-mile radius of the residential areas to the east and south of the property. The business meets area and bulk requirements with adequate parking and space to accommodate customers to the business,” city staff state.
