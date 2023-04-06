DAVNILLE — Danville’s Arts in the Park has once again partnered with Chris Hightower Productions to put on the “Laugh ‘Til You Scream” comedy show live at the Fischer Theatre.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. on April 15 and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.
This fundraising comedy show will be the second one put on by AITP to help raise funds for the annual street festival.
Hosted by Chris Hightower, the show will feature mature content by Kristen Unakis, Zako Ryan and Em Brown.
Unakis has been performing for several years with C-U Comedy and CU Broad Comedy. She is a popular regular with both companies and has been seen all over the area, Hightower said in a news release.
Ryan hails from Toledo, Ohio but has called Chicago home for more than a decade. He has toured all over the country and is one of the fastest rising stand up acts in Chicago, according to Hightower.
Brown is a born and raised Chicagoan who has been featured on several national platforms. He was also one of the stars of the HBOMax series, “The Southside.”
Presale tickets are available now for $17. Ticket prices will go up to $22 the week of the show and will be $27 at the door. Exclusive balcony seating is also available.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.atthefischer.com.
