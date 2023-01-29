The following students earned a 3.0 grade point average or higher, on a 4.0 scale, at their colleges and universities for the fall 2022 semester:
Brandon Augustus, junior ministry and leadership major from Georgetown – Bob Jones University
Isabella Brady, of Georgetown – Olivet Nazarene University
Sierra Bryant, nursing major, of Danville – Bradley University
Grace Church, animal sciences major, of Catlin – Purdue University
Cecelia Damilano, of Westville – Saint Mary’s College
McKenzie Doan, business administration major, of Oakwood – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
Ryan Drayer, of Rankin – McKendree University
Rylee Edwards, of Westville – McKendree University
Emily Everett, biomedical science pre-med major, of Danville – Bradley University
Emma Ferren, studio art graphic design major, of Covington, Ind. – Bradley University
Lauren Ferris, nursing major, of Danville – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
Paxton Fisher, of Catlin – Olivet Nazarene University
Julianna Flores, of Danville – Lakeview College of Nursing
Levi Heaton, junior biology major, of Danville – Bob Jones University
D’Jameia Hoskins, social work major, of Danville – Bradley University
Erin Houpt, of Danville – Mercer University
Garrett Lashuay, of Oakwood – Cedarville University
Evan McCarty, of Potomac – Greenville University
Megan Mussard, of Milford – Olivet Nazarene University
Dharmik Owen, of Danville – Olivet Nazarene University
Isabelle Peters, of Danville – Muhlenberg College
Alexandria Reed, interactive media animation major, of Danville – Bradley University
Montana Reitsma, of Danville – Spokane Falls Community College
Mackenzie Russell, education major, of Fairmount – Cedarville University
Braden Sackett, of Danville – Olivet Nazarene University
Courtney Sims, of Veedersburg, Ind. – Olivet Nazarene University
Katherine Smith, of Danville – Olivet Nazarene University
Audrey Talbott, of Danville – Missouri State University
Maclayne Taylor, of Ogden – McKendree University
Hallee Watters, of Chrisman – Jacksonville State University
