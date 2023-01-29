The following students earned a 3.0 grade point average or higher, on a 4.0 scale, at their colleges and universities for the fall 2022 semester:

Brandon Augustus, junior ministry and leadership major from Georgetown – Bob Jones University

Isabella Brady, of Georgetown – Olivet Nazarene University

Sierra Bryant, nursing major, of Danville – Bradley University

Grace Church, animal sciences major, of Catlin – Purdue University

Cecelia Damilano, of Westville – Saint Mary’s College

McKenzie Doan, business administration major, of Oakwood – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Ryan Drayer, of Rankin – McKendree University

Rylee Edwards, of Westville – McKendree University

Emily Everett, biomedical science pre-med major, of Danville – Bradley University

Emma Ferren, studio art graphic design major, of Covington, Ind. – Bradley University

Lauren Ferris, nursing major, of Danville – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Paxton Fisher, of Catlin – Olivet Nazarene University

Julianna Flores, of Danville – Lakeview College of Nursing

Levi Heaton, junior biology major, of Danville – Bob Jones University

D’Jameia Hoskins, social work major, of Danville – Bradley University

Erin Houpt, of Danville – Mercer University

Garrett Lashuay, of Oakwood – Cedarville University

Evan McCarty, of Potomac – Greenville University

Megan Mussard, of Milford – Olivet Nazarene University

Dharmik Owen, of Danville – Olivet Nazarene University

Isabelle Peters, of Danville – Muhlenberg College

Alexandria Reed, interactive media animation major, of Danville – Bradley University

Montana Reitsma, of Danville – Spokane Falls Community College

Mackenzie Russell, education major, of Fairmount – Cedarville University

Braden Sackett, of Danville – Olivet Nazarene University

Courtney Sims, of Veedersburg, Ind. – Olivet Nazarene University

Katherine Smith, of Danville – Olivet Nazarene University

Audrey Talbott, of Danville – Missouri State University

Maclayne Taylor, of Ogden – McKendree University

Hallee Watters, of Chrisman – Jacksonville State University

