Affording college these days can be a daunting task at times. That’s why Vermilion County Farm Bureau is pleased to announce several programs with scholarships available for Farm Bureau members and others.
Application deadlines vary for each offer. Application forms for all these scholarships can be accessed through the Vermilion County Farm Bureau website – www.vcfb.info.
IAA Foundation Scholarships
Agriculture students and Illinois Farm Bureau® (IFB) members and their children are encouraged to apply for 77 college scholarships offered by the IAA Foundation, Illinois Farm Bureau’s charitable arm. The scholarships, ranging from $1,000 to $7,500, will be awarded in total of $110,000 for the 2020-2021 school year.
An online application form and activities template is available at www.iaafoundation.org. The deadline to submit a completed form is February 15.
Freese Memorial Scholarship
Immanuel Lutheran Church of Flatville is offering up to four $500 scholarships in memory of Ed and Helen Freese.
This scholarship is available to sons and daughters of farmers residing in Vermilion, Ford, or Champaign Counties, and is available to new and current college students. It is not limited to an agriculture degree program.
A link to an application form is available at www.vcfb.info. The deadline to submit a completed form is February 15.
Andrews/Brumett Scholarship
Vermilion County Farm Bureau Foundation will again be administering the Andrews/Brumett Memorial Scholarship for 2021.
The Andrews/Brumett Memorial Scholarship was established for the late Clark Andrews and Joe Brumett, Sr., along with their wives Katharyn and Agnes.
A $1,000 scholarship ($500 each for two years) will be awarded to a graduating high school student living in Vermilion County and planning to attend DACC. Criteria for selection includes scholastic achievements, community service and financial need. Priority will be given to Farm Bureau members and dependents.
Applications are available at the Farm Bureau office and online at www.vcfb.info. Completed forms need to be received in the Farm Bureau office by March 15.
Scholarships for Farm Bureau Members
The Balloon Association of Greater Illinois (BAGI) annually awards a scholarship to a Farm Bureau member student majoring in agriculture or an ag-related program. This year, BAGI will again be awarding up to four $500 scholarships.
BAGI is a non-profit association organized to promote the sport of hot air ballooning by bringing together pilots and potential crew.
The scholarship will be awarded on the basis of scholastic ability, community involvement, and/or financial need. A packet outlining the eligibility requirements and an application are available on the association’s website at www.bagiballoon.org. The application deadline is March 15.
Nurse practitioner scholarship
Applications are now available for nurse practitioner scholarships through the Illinois Farm Bureau ® Rural Nurse Practitioner Scholarship Program. Now in its 28th year, the scholarship program helps encourage and develop the pool of rural health practitioners to help meet primary health care needs in rural Illinois. Students who receive scholarships agree to practice for two years in an approved rural area in Illinois.
There will be five scholarships, worth $4,000 each, granted this year. To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be Illinois residents and be a Registered Nurse accepted or enrolled in an accredited Nurse Practitioner Program. Applications are available online at RIMSAP.com. The application deadline is May 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.