Danville Area Community College’s Community Education department is offering College For Kids Summer Camps 2023.
Camps offered include: Jaguar Basketball Camp, Sports Media Camp, Minecraft, eSports Action, Computer & Game Design, Welding, Art Studio 101, Explore Pottery, DACC Master Baker, First Gig Rock Camp, Jaguar Cheer, Music Mania, Leadership Master Camp and Lego Robotics. Camp ages vary from 8-18.
For a complete listing of classes with course description visit www.dacccommunityed.coursestorm.com.
To register, or for more information, call 217-554-1667 or email commed@dacc.edu.
The Community Education Office is located on the DACC Campus in the Clock Tower Center Room 106, 2000 E. Main St., Danville.
Classes are filled on a first-come first-served basis.
Register at dacccommunityed.coursestorm.com or call Community Education at 217-554-1667.
June 5-8
• MINECRAFT: 10 a.m. to noon; CT-005; Ages 8-11; Cost: $80
• ESPORTS ACTION: 1-3 p.m.; CT-005; Ages 8-11; Cost: $80
• WELDING: 8 a.m. to noon; Tech Center Room 139; Ages 13-18; Cost: $175
• ART STUDIO 101: 10 a.m. to noon or 1-3 p.m.; Clock Tower Art Studio Room 011; Ages 8-14; Cost:$100
• EXPLORE POTTERY: 1-3 p.m.; Clock Tower room 117; Ages 8-14; Cost: $100
• COMPUTER & GAME DESIGN – TWO Sessions: 9-11:30 a.m. or 12:30-2 p.m.; Clock Tower Lower Level; Ages 10-18; Cost: $80
June 12-15
• JAGUAR BASKETBALL: 9 a.m. to noon; Gym; Ages 8-18; Cost: $60
• JAGUAR CHEER: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; Gym; Ages 4-12; Cost: $50
• MUSIC MANIA: 10 a.m. to noon; Clock Tower room 003; Ages 10-17; Cost: $80
• DACC MASTER BAKER: 10 a.m. to noon; Bremer Culinary Kitchen; Ages 10-14; Cost: $100
June 19-23
• SPORTS MEDIA CAMP: 1 to 4 p.m.; Mary Miller Room 300; Ages 10-17; Cost: $80
• LEADERSHIP MASTER CAMP: Noon to 2 p.m.; Tech Center Room 140; Ages 15-18; Cost: $80
June 26-29
• LEGO ROBOTICS – TWO Sessions: 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m.; Bremer Room 140; Ages 10-14; Cost: $100
July 24-29
• FIRST GIG ROCK CAMP: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Bremer; Ages 10-17; Cost: $299
