DANVILLE – In observance of Manufacturing Day, Vermilion County High School juniors and seniors were invited to take a tour of local Industry Partners on Thursday, Oct. 13. Students were split into groups that visited thyssenkrupp Crankshaft, Greenwood Plastics, thyssenkrupp Dynamic Components and Hyster Yale. The event was intended to provide students with an understanding of what a modern career in manufacturing looks like in Vermilion County.
DACC Technology division faculty also enjoyed a visit with the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association Makers Bus during its tour of Central Illinois.
Several of the students attending the event are enrolled in the DACC/VVEDS College Express Program. College Express is a dual credit initiative for area high school students interested in career and technical programs that leads to postsecondary degree completion and a skilled workforce. There are nearly 400 students enrolled in the program for fall. College Express is a partnership between Vermilion Vocational Education Delivery System (VVEDS) and Danville Area Community College (DACC). The Tour of Industries was coordinated through Vermilion Advantage.
