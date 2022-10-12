DANVILLE – Student baristas took over the Connection Café and their fellow students convened a panel discussion in honor of National Coming Out Day on Tuesday at DACC.
The LGBTQ+ Awareness event was designed to get conversations happening in a safe space on campus. The Connection Café is an initiative typically hosted by Dr. Jon Wade to encourage mental health discussion outside the classroom, but on this day his students took over the cappuccino machine.
Following the coffee hour, four DACC students took the stage in Bremer Theater to answer questions and share their LGBTQ experiences.
From conversations about transitioning to being gender fluid, panelist Mouse Heatherly stated, “We just wanted to spread awareness and let people know that we’re human, too. That’s why it was important to be here today.”
The conversation moderator was DACC Recruiter and Student Engagement Coordinator Alexis Simmons.
