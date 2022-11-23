Burlington Stores announced its 16th annual Burlington Coat Drive in partnership with the national non-profit organization Delivering Good.
Now through Dec. 24, Burlington customers are invited to donate a new or gently worn coat at the Danville store. Coats will be collected and distributed by The Salvation Army of Vermilion County.
As a thank you, customers who donate a coat will enjoy 10 percent off their entire purchase. Over the past 15 years, Burlington’s customers, associates and vendors have donated nearly 2.5 million coats nationally.
“As a caring company, we are pleased to continue our tradition of giving back to those in need within store communities nationwide through our annual Coat Drive,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO of Burlington Stores.
“Now more than ever, families are facing many challenges and staying warm should be the least of their worries. We are delighted to work with Burlington and The Salvation Army in Danville, Ill., again this year to help provide a sense of comfort and hope to individuals during the holidays,” said Matthew Fasciano, President and CEO of Delivering Good.
“Partnering with our friends at Burlington and Delivering Good is always a blessing that equips us to #dothemostgood in our community during this challenging season,” said Jason Pollom, Danville Corps Officer.
ABOUT BURLINGTON STORES, INC.
Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2021 net sales of $9.3 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BURL.” The Company operated 877 stores as of the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2022, in 46 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. At Burlington, customers will be amazed to find their favorite brands and the latest trends at a fantastic value with fresh, seasonal items arriving regularly. The Company delivers savings at up to 60% off other retailers’ prices every day on a wide assortment of merchandise including everything for ladies, men, kids, baby, along with home décor. Shoppers are sure to discover amazing finds at wow prices in store every day. For more information about the Company, visit www.burlington.com.
ABOUT DELIVERING GOOD
DELIVERING GOOD is the charity of choice for new product donations made by hundreds of companies in the fashion, home, and children’s industries. Donating new merchandise provides these companies with a simple and effective way to help people in need. Founded 37 years ago, Delivering Good is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization that unites retailers, manufacturers, foundations, and individuals to support people affected by poverty and tragedy. Delivering Good is an extremely efficient charity, with more than 98% of revenue dedicated to its charitable program of distributing apparel, accessories, shoes, home furnishings, toys, books and other useful items. Since 1985, nearly $3 billion of donated products have been distributed through our network of community partners, serving individuals and families affected by poverty and disaster worldwide. For more information about Delivering Good, please visit DeliveringGood.org or follow @DeliveringGood on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol addiction, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,200 centers of operation around the country. During times of disaster, 100% of designated donations to The Salvation Army are used for immediate response and long-term efforts. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked No. 2 on the list of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.