The following Covington Middle School students were recognized for their first semester efforts:
6th Grade – Distinguished
Brooke Bealer
Lauren Hardy
Alexia Lustig
Annelise Redman
Emilee Rice
Michael Wheeling
Zane Whittington
6th Grade – Honor Roll
Easton Alexander
Lillian Anderson
Easton Cadman
Ashlyn Coffing
Bentley Hall
Taylor Martin
Colton Pettit
Rowen Poer
Brody Salts
Jude Strawser
Kolton Swaby
Alyssa Vickery
Carter Wolf
7th Grade – Distinguished
Malah Bridwell
Rowan Crippin
Brody Edwards
Piper Ferguson
Salym Flynn
Fulton Goeppner
Logan Hauck
Kyndall Murray
Michael Norton
Remi Strawser
7th Grade – Honor Roll
Kaitlin Adkins
Lyla Badger
Sierra Bennett
Taryn Cates
Jordan Dircks
Norah Freeman
Nicole Gerling
Davyn Green
Kinlee Grubbs
Preslei Lazzell
Rosel Lothschuetz
Luke Nemecz
Marquess Osborn
Alexus Peaslee
Julian Pickett
Haley Rottmann
Silas Russell
Sophia Scott-Musa
Grayson Vedder
Addison Wade
Kira Whiteman
8th Grade – Distinguished
Reagan Bealer
Audie Burchett
Naomi DeRosier
Alainee Hoaks
Allie Hunt
Gabrielle Lewis
Connor Maertens
Dylan McLain
Emma Poll
Brooke Rottmann
Zachary Stump
Nathanael Webster
Chloe Whittington
Grace Young
8th Grade – Honor Roll
Aaron Asbury
Breanna Batley
Beau Bishop
Thomas Britt
Emma Cales
Lillian Cook
Peyton Cornell
Karlee Drollinger
Whitney Fairchild
Gavin Guthrie
Claire Jacobs
Bryson Jeffrey
Creux Rieman
Cooper Stalcup
Ava Stein
Kingston Waddell
Deven Wise
Andrew Wright
