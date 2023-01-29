The following Covington Middle School students were recognized for their first semester efforts:

6th Grade – Distinguished

Brooke Bealer

Lauren Hardy

Alexia Lustig

Annelise Redman

Emilee Rice

Michael Wheeling

Zane Whittington

6th Grade – Honor Roll

Easton Alexander

Lillian Anderson

Easton Cadman

Ashlyn Coffing

Bentley Hall

Taylor Martin

Colton Pettit

Rowen Poer

Brody Salts

Jude Strawser

Kolton Swaby

Alyssa Vickery

Carter Wolf

7th Grade – Distinguished

Malah Bridwell

Rowan Crippin

Brody Edwards

Piper Ferguson

Salym Flynn

Fulton Goeppner

Logan Hauck

Kyndall Murray

Michael Norton

Remi Strawser

7th Grade – Honor Roll

Kaitlin Adkins

Lyla Badger

Sierra Bennett

Taryn Cates

Jordan Dircks

Norah Freeman

Nicole Gerling

Davyn Green

Kinlee Grubbs

Preslei Lazzell

Rosel Lothschuetz

Luke Nemecz

Marquess Osborn

Alexus Peaslee

Julian Pickett

Haley Rottmann

Silas Russell

Sophia Scott-Musa

Grayson Vedder

Addison Wade

Kira Whiteman

8th Grade – Distinguished

Reagan Bealer

Audie Burchett

Naomi DeRosier

Alainee Hoaks

Allie Hunt

Gabrielle Lewis

Connor Maertens

Dylan McLain

Emma Poll

Brooke Rottmann

Zachary Stump

Nathanael Webster

Chloe Whittington

Grace Young

8th Grade – Honor Roll

Aaron Asbury

Breanna Batley

Beau Bishop

Thomas Britt

Emma Cales

Lillian Cook

Peyton Cornell

Karlee Drollinger

Whitney Fairchild

Gavin Guthrie

Claire Jacobs

Bryson Jeffrey

Creux Rieman

Cooper Stalcup

Ava Stein

Kingston Waddell

Deven Wise

Andrew Wright

