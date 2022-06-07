DANVILLE — Tuesday night’s Danville City Council meeting will include Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. declaring the office of city treasurer vacant.
City Treasurer Stephanie Wilson has resigned her position due to health reasons, Williams said.
The council meets at 6 p.m. at city hall, 17 W. Main St.
The position, voted on citywide, is up for election next year.
The city treasurer of the City of Danville is elected every four years at the same time as the mayor. Duties of the office are governed by Illinois state statutes and Danville City Council ordinances.
The city treasurer’s reports include: treasurer’s monthly and annual reports of all receipts and disbursements; treasurer’s published report; firemen’s monthly and annual pension fund reports; and monthly and annual police pension fund reports. The city treasurer also serves as treasurer on the firemen’s and police pension fund boards.
Williams said he will be looking to appoint someone to an interim position as city treasurer.
Wilson has been city treasurer since being appointed in July 2013. She was elected in 2015 and 2019 in uncontested races.
When seeking re-election in 2019, Wilson said, as the fourth generation of her family to live in this area, she has a love and commitment for the community, as well as a desire to serve, improve and sustain it.
In other business Tuesday, the council will consider approving:
- A settlement agreement. According to Corp. Counsel James Simon, it is an employee matter that he’s not free to discuss. No other information was immediately available.
- An agreement to add 457(5) Roth provision to the security benefit deferred compensation plan for city employees.
- An agreement with Vermilion County Trail Alliance.
- Amending the Information Technology division budget.
- An agreement with Managed Care Advisory Group for assistance and submission of claims under class action suits.
- Payment to Ameren Illinois for utility relocations on Robinson and Lafayette streets.
- Enacting and adopting supplement S-58 to the city code of ordinances.
